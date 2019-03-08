Video

‘Colchester United were very good today’ – admits Newport boss Flynn after U’s 3-0 win

Courtney Senior makes it 2-0 for the U's with this strike just before half-time. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Newport County manager, Mike Flynn, admitted that his side were completely “outplayed” during a 3-0 defeat at Colchester United this afternoon.

The U’s produced a scintillating display against the Welsh visitors to bolster their play-off hopes in a one-sided encounter at the JobServe Community Stadium.

First-half goals by Sammie Szmodics and man of the match Courtney Senior put the U’s firmly in the driving seat, before Frank Nouble obliged with a stunning goal just after the hour mark, against his former club, to kill off Newport.

“It was a difficult one to watch,” admitted Flynn.

“We got outplayed today, after what was a pretty even first 20 minutes. After that, though, we were outplayed.

Frank Nouble scores the third for the U's in their 3-0 victory over Newport County. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Frank Nouble scores the third for the U's in their 3-0 victory over Newport County. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“Their first goal was handball (against Ryan Jackson), and first goals are important in games, but we didn’t lost because of that goal.

“That decision did not cost us the game.

“I just thought that Colchester United were very good today, to be honest,” added Flynn.

Meanwhile, U’s boss John McGreal said:”I enjoyed that. I enjoyed the game and I enjoyed the way the lads trained during the week, after the (3-0) defeat at Swindon.

“It’s only three points, but we have clawed back the three goals we lost last week – the boys felt hurt after that defeat, and once again they have managed to bounce back.

“I picked a biggish team, a physical team, to combat Newport, but it was full of quality as well, and it worked!

“Some of the performances from my team were at a top-top level,” added McGreal.