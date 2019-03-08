Heavy Showers

‘Colchester United were very good today’ – admits Newport boss Flynn after U’s 3-0 win

PUBLISHED: 17:34 09 March 2019

Courtney Senior makes it 2-0 for the U's with this strike just before half-time. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Courtney Senior makes it 2-0 for the U's with this strike just before half-time. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Newport County manager, Mike Flynn, admitted that his side were completely “outplayed” during a 3-0 defeat at Colchester United this afternoon.

The U’s produced a scintillating display against the Welsh visitors to bolster their play-off hopes in a one-sided encounter at the JobServe Community Stadium.

First-half goals by Sammie Szmodics and man of the match Courtney Senior put the U’s firmly in the driving seat, before Frank Nouble obliged with a stunning goal just after the hour mark, against his former club, to kill off Newport.

“It was a difficult one to watch,” admitted Flynn.

“We got outplayed today, after what was a pretty even first 20 minutes. After that, though, we were outplayed.

Frank Nouble scores the third for the U's in their 3-0 victory over Newport County. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMFrank Nouble scores the third for the U's in their 3-0 victory over Newport County. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“Their first goal was handball (against Ryan Jackson), and first goals are important in games, but we didn’t lost because of that goal.

- Colchester United 3 Newport County 0: match report

“That decision did not cost us the game.

“I just thought that Colchester United were very good today, to be honest,” added Flynn.

Meanwhile, U’s boss John McGreal said:”I enjoyed that. I enjoyed the game and I enjoyed the way the lads trained during the week, after the (3-0) defeat at Swindon.

“It’s only three points, but we have clawed back the three goals we lost last week – the boys felt hurt after that defeat, and once again they have managed to bounce back.

“I picked a biggish team, a physical team, to combat Newport, but it was full of quality as well, and it worked!

“Some of the performances from my team were at a top-top level,” added McGreal.

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

