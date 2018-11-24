Rain

‘I caused them problems’ – U’s winger Senior

PUBLISHED: 06:00 26 November 2018

Courtney Senior, under pressure from Exeter's Nicky Law during Saturday's 1-1 draw. Picture: PAGEPIX

Courtney Senior, under pressure from Exeter's Nicky Law during Saturday's 1-1 draw. Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Courtney Senior teased Exeter City’s defenders with a number of strong runs and mazy dribbles on Saturday, in addition to setting up Sammie Szmodics for the 67th minute opener in a 1-1 home draw.

The 21-year-old winger is enjoying a good season, although he recognises that the going is getting tougher, as the opposition becomes wiser to his style of play.

“I caused them problems, and that’s what I like to do,” enthused Senior.

“People know about it now, as the manager (John McGreal) says, so they are going to try and do what they can to stop me. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t.

“There were a lot of fouls committed out there. (Kane) Vincent-Young got a number of fouls, because they couldn’t really handle him, while I drew a few fouls as well.

“We were disappointed that we didn’t get ourselves ahead, before we did finally score. Obviously I got an assist for Sammie (Szmodics), though, which is good.

“It was a magnificent save by the keeper (Christy Pym) from my free-kick in the first half, he did another one in the second half as well, which was really good, so well done to him.

“Their keeper saved them a lot. We tried to take our chance, but he helped his side a lot.

“I thought it was a brilliant goal from Sammie – the keeper couldn’t save that one!

“But I think the defenders should perhaps have done a little bit better from the cross for their goal, although I couldn’t really see it.

“However, we are third in the league, after getting a good point,” added Senior.

Meanwhile, manager McGreal reflected on an excellent team performance from his side, and also a cracking display from opposing keeper Pym,

“We were very unlucky not to win, I think even a blind man could see that,” insisted McGreal.

“I thought we were excellent, against a team who were the beaten play-off finalists last season.

“Their keeper (Pym) was man of the match by far. He pulled off several great saves, but I am proud of my team.

“I thought we improved in the final third of the pitch. We brought different phases to our game.

“It was a terrific strike by Sammie (Szmodics). And it needed such a strike to beat their keeper today!”

