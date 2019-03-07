Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Whitton boss Coldron delighted how his team have responded

07 March, 2019 - 07:00
Whitton boss Shane Coldron. His team are on a decent run of form

Whitton boss Shane Coldron. His team are on a decent run of form

Archant

Whitton boss Shane Coldron says his team have responded at just the right time.

The Green’s have won four of their last five Thurlow Nunn Premier Division games to reach 40 points.

This weekend they travel to Walsham-le-Willows who have endured a sticky patch of late, with just one win in seven.

“I’m very pleased to pick up these wins at such a critical time in the season to reach the magic 40-point number which usually guarantees safety,” Coldron said.

“With seven of our remaining eight games against opposition above us in the league it should prove a great test for our young side.

“Finishing in the top 10 would be great achievement, however guaranteeing Premier Division football for next season was the main focus therefore I am pleased that this looks to have been achieved.”

And looking ahead to this weekend’s clash at Summer Road, Coldron added.

“We did beat them at home earlier in the season when they were in good form, so this fixture has the potential to go either way in what I believe to be two very evenly-matched teams.”

Meanwhile and an 89th-minute header from Max York secured three points for leaders Histon on Tuesday night as they beat Gorleston 2-1.

The Cambridgeshire side’s lead at the top is now seven points after second-placed Woodbridge Town lost 3-0 at third-placed Godmanchester Rovers.

The Peckers face another tough fixture this weekend, away at Stowmarket, who came from behind – and with ten men – to grab a point at Ely City in midweek.

THERE are 17 Non-League Podcasts to choose from... Relax and listen to your favourite

It’s still a fascinating fight for survival at the bottom, with likely two from the bottom seven still very much in the dogfight.

Framlingham’s defeat to Hadleigh last weekend has left them with a mountain to climb and one suspects if they don’t beat fellow strugglers Great Yarmouth at Badingham Road this weekend, that could be it.

Long Melford are on the same points as Yarmouth. They are at Brantham (on Friday).

Hadleigh are at FC Clacton, while Newmarket and Kirkley are both at home.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

‘It’s time to accept it and move on... let’s crack on’ - legend Butcher embracing Town’s League One challenge

Ipswich legend Terry Butcher says it's time for the Blues to embrace the challenge of League One. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Most Read

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

‘It’s time to accept it and move on... let’s crack on’ - legend Butcher embracing Town’s League One challenge

Ipswich legend Terry Butcher says it's time for the Blues to embrace the challenge of League One. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager remains in custody after death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police are still outside Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Vicki becomes new Ipswich Ladies captain... 50 years after her mother

Members of the Ipswich Ladies’ Weston Trophy squad who won the trophy for a record seventh successive season. Back (from left): Anna Fairs, Tricia West, Helen Bray (team captain), Sue Tyler, Vanessa Adams, Annie Gallagher, Sharon Luckman, Vanessa Bell. Front: Fiona Edmond, Vicki Hunt (ladies' captain) and Abbie Symonds. Other players during the season were: Charlotte Fawdry, Lottie Whyman, Anne Archer, Charlotte Gregory, Sylvia Bloomfield and Suzanne Lambon. Photograph: CONTRIBUTED

‘It’s not good enough’ - 95pc of serious sexual offences go unsolved in Suffolk

Serious sexual offences were 26.7% above the three-year average in 2018 (Picture posed by model). Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA WIRE

SIL preview: Bob Coleman Cup semi-finals look very hard to predict

Big games in the SIL this weekend

Whitton boss Coldron delighted how his team have responded

Whitton boss Shane Coldron. His team are on a decent run of form
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists