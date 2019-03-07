Whitton boss Coldron delighted how his team have responded

Whitton boss Shane Coldron. His team are on a decent run of form Archant

Whitton boss Shane Coldron says his team have responded at just the right time.

The Green’s have won four of their last five Thurlow Nunn Premier Division games to reach 40 points.

This weekend they travel to Walsham-le-Willows who have endured a sticky patch of late, with just one win in seven.

“I’m very pleased to pick up these wins at such a critical time in the season to reach the magic 40-point number which usually guarantees safety,” Coldron said.

“With seven of our remaining eight games against opposition above us in the league it should prove a great test for our young side.

“Finishing in the top 10 would be great achievement, however guaranteeing Premier Division football for next season was the main focus therefore I am pleased that this looks to have been achieved.”

And looking ahead to this weekend’s clash at Summer Road, Coldron added.

“We did beat them at home earlier in the season when they were in good form, so this fixture has the potential to go either way in what I believe to be two very evenly-matched teams.”

Meanwhile and an 89th-minute header from Max York secured three points for leaders Histon on Tuesday night as they beat Gorleston 2-1.

The Cambridgeshire side’s lead at the top is now seven points after second-placed Woodbridge Town lost 3-0 at third-placed Godmanchester Rovers.

The Peckers face another tough fixture this weekend, away at Stowmarket, who came from behind – and with ten men – to grab a point at Ely City in midweek.

It’s still a fascinating fight for survival at the bottom, with likely two from the bottom seven still very much in the dogfight.

Framlingham’s defeat to Hadleigh last weekend has left them with a mountain to climb and one suspects if they don’t beat fellow strugglers Great Yarmouth at Badingham Road this weekend, that could be it.

Long Melford are on the same points as Yarmouth. They are at Brantham (on Friday).

Hadleigh are at FC Clacton, while Newmarket and Kirkley are both at home.