Thurlow Nunn Premier Division weekend preview....

Whitton boss Shane Coldron. Photo: PAUL LEECH Paul Leech

Whitton boss Shane Coldron admits to feeling 'uplifted' by his side's excellent victory at Woodbridge Town last Saturday.

A recent panel on the non-league podcast. Fram assistant boss Andy Pirie, Carl Marston, Mike Bacon and Whitton boss Shane Coldron A recent panel on the non-league podcast. Fram assistant boss Andy Pirie, Carl Marston, Mike Bacon and Whitton boss Shane Coldron

The Greens won 2-0, improving their bottom half position in Thurlow Nunn Premier, and filling the boss with confidence for the year ahead.

Whitton entertain Ely this weekend at King George V.

"Saturday's win away to Woodbridge proved our league position not to be a true reflection of the ability of the team," Coldron said.

"We dominated large spells and the three points were well deserved.

"Having won our last two games away from home and not conceding a goal proves to me the quality of the side we have put together and I have no doubt we will continue to climb the table.

"January is a key month for us with five fixtures, three at home against teams we are capable of beating."

Whitton beat Ely away 0-3 just a few weeks ago, so will approach the game confidently.

"There will will be no complacency as we approach the fixture especially following the appointment of new manager Luke McAvoy at Ely," Coldron added.

"I have never felt so uplifted as I was after Saturday's win at Woodbridge and feel this positivity will go into the Ely game."

Leaders Stowmarket travel to lowly Haverhill Rovers, while second-placed Wroxham and Woodbridge clash at Trafford Park in a big game for both teams.

Newmarket continued their good form with a win at Long Melford last weekend and Michael Shinn's side will be confident of victory over a Kirkley team who have only picked up one point from their last possible nine.

Long Melford entertain Brantham, who were victorious away at Hadleigh on Saturday, while the basement Brettsiders are on their travels this weekend - at Godmanchester Rovers.

Thetford travel to FC Clacton, while Stanway will want to get back to winning ways after their draw with Clacton last time out - they entertain an improving Mildenhall Town.

Walsham-le-Willows are at home to Norwich United, while the final game of the weekend sees Gorleston and Swaffham clash at Emerald Park.