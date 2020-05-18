Midfielder Skuse signs new Ipswich Town contract
PUBLISHED: 11:42 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 18 May 2020
Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse has signed a new deal with the club.
Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse has signed a new one-year contract with the club.
The 34-year-old’s deal was due to expire on June 30, with the club having the option to extend that by a further 12 months.
However, fresh terms have been negotiated and he has now signed a one-year contract with the option to extend that for a further 12 months from next summer.
“We are delighted to have agreed a new contract with Cole,” Town’s general manager football operations, Lee O’Neill said.
“It includes an option for an additional year and while Cole’s focus will be on the football side it gives us time going forward to look at the other qualities he has that could be beneficial for him and the football club.”
Skuse joined the Blues on a free transfer in the summer of 2013 and has gone on to make 273 appearances for the club.
Four further players are out of contract next month – Gwion Edwards, Will Keane, Danny Rowe and Jordan Roberts.
The Blues are continuing to talk to those players they wish to keep regarding new contracts.
