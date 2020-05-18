E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Midfielder Skuse signs new Ipswich Town contract

PUBLISHED: 11:42 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 18 May 2020

Cole Skuse has signed a new deal with Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Cole Skuse has signed a new deal with Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse has signed a new deal with the club.

Cole Skuse's contract was due to expire on June 30. Photo: ROSS HALLSCole Skuse's contract was due to expire on June 30. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

The 34-year-old’s deal was due to expire on June 30, with the club having the option to extend that by a further 12 months.

However, fresh terms have been negotiated and he has now signed a one-year contract with the option to extend that for a further 12 months from next summer.

“We are delighted to have agreed a new contract with Cole,” Town’s general manager football operations, Lee O’Neill said.

Luke Garbutt is congratulated by teammates Flynn Downes and Cole Skuse after scoring from the penalty spot to earn Town a 2-2 draw. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comLuke Garbutt is congratulated by teammates Flynn Downes and Cole Skuse after scoring from the penalty spot to earn Town a 2-2 draw. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

MORE: Town will need to make some tough decisions when it comes to out-of-contract players

“It includes an option for an additional year and while Cole’s focus will be on the football side it gives us time going forward to look at the other qualities he has that could be beneficial for him and the football club.”

Skuse joined the Blues on a free transfer in the summer of 2013 and has gone on to make 273 appearances for the club.

Four further players are out of contract next month – Gwion Edwards, Will Keane, Danny Rowe and Jordan Roberts.

The Blues are continuing to talk to those players they wish to keep regarding new contracts.

