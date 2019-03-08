'We would have loved to have gone the season unbeaten... but we won't panic now' - Skuse looking forward after Accrington loss

Cole Skuse tries to put the ball back into the penalty area at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Cole Skuse has insisted there will be no panicking within the Ipswich Town camp following their 2-0 loss at Accrington Stanley.

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is interviewed after the loss at Accrington Stanley. Picture Pagepix Ltd Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is interviewed after the loss at Accrington Stanley. Picture Pagepix Ltd

The defeat at the Wham Stadium was the first the Blues have suffered in the league this system, with their unbeaten record the last to fall in the entire EFL.

Ipswich remain top of the table, with their lead over second-placed Wycombe cut to just one points heading into Wednesday night's home clash with Rotherham.

"It's good to be playing quickly because it means we don't have a whole week to sit on it," he said.

"Evening games against tough teams, under the lights, are the kind of games we relish.

Town fans at Accrington Stanley. Picture Pagepix Ltd Town fans at Accrington Stanley. Picture Pagepix Ltd

"We would have loved to have gone the whole season unbeaten but defeat happens to the best of them. To do that would have been really tough but to lose it in the manner we did is tough to take.

"There will be no panicking here and we'll be dusting ourselves down to make sure we're ready to go again.

"We played Rotherham a couple of times last season and we know what they're all about so it's something we can deal with."

Armando Dobra pleads his case to the referee at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd Armando Dobra pleads his case to the referee at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Skuse offered no excuse for the defeat at Accrington, which followed an FA Cup loss to Stanley in January, admitting his side didn't give themselves a platform from which to play.

"We're disappointed to lose the game," he said.

Town fans with a backdrop of the hills at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd Town fans with a backdrop of the hills at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd

"It's not just the unbeaten start but to lose any game is a huge blow and it's what we deserved, I think. We didn't start the game well and didn't do things in this game that we had done in the previous 11 to get us to the top of the league.

"You can't use 'coming to a place like Accrington' as an excuse because we knew full well what we were facing in this game. The lads had a taste of it last season when we came here - it's a tough place to come and they are a good team.

"There's no excuse, we just didn't start well enough and didn't get the footing in the game to play how we wanted to play.

"It's a real tough one to swallow because when you're top of the league and results didn't really go with us yesterday - the gap was closed a bit - it would have been nice to come here and lay down a marker.

Danny Rowe shooting during the second half at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd Danny Rowe shooting during the second half at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd

"We're frustrated by the manner in which it's happened. It's not as if we've come here, played well and not got the rub of the green. We were poor."

A number of refereeing decisions were under the spotlight at full-time yesterday, with Skuse believing Luke Woolfenden's second-half effort crossed the line and that Armando Dobra was unlucky to be sent off following a coming together with Ross Syskes.

"Second half I think (Woolfenden's) is a goal and if that's been given it's a completely different ball game," Skuse said.

Tempers flare at Accrington during the second half. Picture Pagepix Ltd Tempers flare at Accrington during the second half. Picture Pagepix Ltd

"I'm not looking to dig out officials because it's a tough gig at any time but it wasn't a second off. I saw the lad put his arms up and throw Dobs to the floor. He's an honest boy.

"He came on and did really well and had an effect for us. He turned the game around a little bit, and he's a great kid, a very honest boy and a great play. To be sent off unfairly is a tough one but he'll bounce back."