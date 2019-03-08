'I don't think he's going to be at the club much longer... he's destined for the very top' - Skuse on Downes' big future

Cole Skuse believes Flynn Downes is destined for big things. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Cole Skuse has urged Ipswich Town fans to enjoy midfield partner Flynn Downes while they still can.

Provider Kayden Jackson celebrates after Flynn Downes had headed home for Ipswich's third goal in the 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Provider Kayden Jackson celebrates after Flynn Downes had headed home for Ipswich's third goal in the 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Skuse and Downes have formed an impressive midfield partnership during the opening weeks of the new season, starting all five league games together, with the pair producing consistently good performances from the centre of the pitch.

While Skuse, 33, is moving into the latter years of his own career Downes, 20, is just at the start of his, with the experienced campaigner believing his young team-mate has a bright future.

"He's one of our best young midfielders," Skuse said of Downes, who finished an impressive team move for Town's third goal against Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Gwion Edwards congratulates Flynn Downes after he had headed Ipswich's third goal in the 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Gwion Edwards congratulates Flynn Downes after he had headed Ipswich's third goal in the 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"I've said it before about Flynn and I know this isn't what everybody will want to hear, but I don't think he's going to be at the club much longer because I believe he is destined to play at the very top.

"You don't get selected to play for your country unless you're a top player. As a group we need to achieve our goal of winning promotion, which might keep him here a bit longer."

While Skuse and Downes have been mainstays of the Ipswich midfield to start the season, there is a string of talented players waiting in the wings.

Jon Nolan and Emyr Huws both played 90 minutes as the Blues beat Tottenham's Under 21s 2-1 at Portman Road on Tuesday night while Andre Dozzell is a player with undoubted technical ability. Then there's Teddy Bishop, who remains sidelined for a few more weeks with a knee problem.

As a result Skuse knows he needs to be on his toes if he is to keep his place.

"We have an abundance of midfield players and there are all sorts - young and old, attacking and defensive," he added.

Flynn Downes reaction after missing an opportunity during the first half at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd Flynn Downes reaction after missing an opportunity during the first half at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd

"It's really refreshing to have such a varied group to suit all formations. I've started the season and I want to keep my place but that's the gaffer's decision."