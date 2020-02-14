'Is the squad good enough? It certainly is... and that's frustrating' - Skuse on Town's stalling promotion bid

Cole Skuse in action during Town's 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Cole Skuse has dismissed suggestions Ipswich Town's poor run of form is down to the squad struggling to deal with the pressure of expectation resting on their shoulders.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cole Skuse would like to stay at Ipswich Town beyond the end of the season. Picture Pagepix Cole Skuse would like to stay at Ipswich Town beyond the end of the season. Picture Pagepix

The Blues have tumbled down the League One table from first to seventh in recent weeks and head into today's clash with Burton Albion with just one point to their name from the last possible 12.

Skuse remains convinced the squad is good enough to win promotion and insisted Paul Lambert's players aren't struggling to cope with the pressure of being one of the biggest clubs in League One.

"We still have 13 games left to play but we're not hiding away from the fact we've not been on a great run recently," Skuse said.

"There's a large chunk of fixtures and a lot of points still to play for. It's not been an ideal run of results but we're not at the point of absolute panic stations and crisis.

MORE: 'Best squad? Biggest budget? People were getting too carried away' - Lambert assesses Ipswich Town's fading form

"We know we need to be better but we've still got a chunk of the season left to cement things and achieve what we want to achieve.

"But we can't keep saying it, it has to start now. We can't keep saying it, we have to get the run going.

"Is the squad good enough? It certainly is and that adds to the frustration.

Cole Skuse in action during Town's 1-0 defeat Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLS Cole Skuse in action during Town's 1-0 defeat Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLS

You may also want to watch:

"When you look around the training ground on a day-to-day basis or in the changing room after games it does add to the level of frustration because you're thinking 'we should have won that game' or 'we shouldn't have conceded four goals'.

"But it's not a changing room you walk into and think 'wow, he's under a lot of pressure' or anything like that.

"We are a confident group of players when we get on the field and you wouldn't say players are hiding and that they are still being bold despite expectations and pressures of trying to win the games.

Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLS Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLS

"I wouldn't say anyone's feeling the pressure or hiding. I wouldn't say that's the issue."

MORE: The time is now, Lambert standing by his man and search for a spark - talking points as Town host Burton

Ipswich host Burton this afternoon having won four of the two teams' five meetings, with three of those games decided by just a single goal.

"They have always been tight games, whether they're in the Championship or in League One, and the first game of the season was like that," Skuse said.

"They're very well-drilled and Nigel (Clough, manager) has done a great job there and got them very well organised.

"We're going to have to do a bit more than we did on Tuesday night (at Wimbledon) and there's talk of Storm Dennis as well which might play a part in the game.

"You have to deal with that. It's not so much a problem in our stadium because the way the stands are but in the smaller ones the win can break in from the sides."