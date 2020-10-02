Skuse set for longer spell out as trio return for MK Dons trip

Cole Skuse has a knee injury. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Cole Skuse is set for another three or four weeks on the sidelines as he prepares for minor surgery on his knee.

Ipswich Town's Cole Skuse closes down Kwame Poku of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL Ipswich Town's Cole Skuse closes down Kwame Poku of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

The veteran midfielder has yet to appear in a competitive game this season due to the problem and is due to go under the knife on Monday for ‘a little tidy up’ which will keep him out for a little longer.

“He has to have a little tidy up, a bit of a flush out, on his knee but I don’t think it’s anything too serious,” manager Paul Lambert said.

“I would think it’s another three or four weeks but Cole will be back because he’s very good on that side of things. He’ll be looking after himself and he’ll be fine.”

There’s better news regarding Alan Judge, Luke Woolfenden and Kayden Jackson, though, with the trio all back in training and available for this weekend’s visit to MK Dons. Kane Vincent-Young remains out with an Achilles problem, though.

“Judgey is training again and he, Woolfie and Kayden have all trained well this week,” Lambert said.

“We’ve got a few guys back so we have a stronger squad and group than we had this time last week.

“Kayden has been out for a while and Woolfie’s had a few weeks, Judgey the same, so we’ll see how everybody is.”

Another new face coming into contention could be young defender Mark McGuinness, who signed from Arsenal on loan last week.

“He’s trained brilliantly – top class,” Lambert said.

“He’s a really good young player with a massive future – we can see it.

“But the form of Nsiala and Wilson has been top drawer, so he has a fight on his hands.

“How he trains and how he plays is really good.”

The returning players adds real competition for a place on Town’s bench, at a time when the starting XI is likely to be unchanged following last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Rochdale.

“The secret is getting into the 18 and I make no apologies for that,” Lambert said.

“You have to make it in there and, if you’re not, you have to find a way in. The team is playing really well and is full of confidence, so guys have to fight to get in.

“Some like competition, some don’t and want to play every week without competition and have life easy. Football’s a hard game but it’s about getting into the team or squad and staying in it – then you’ll be happy.

“If you’re not, you have to make it happen.”