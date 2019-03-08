E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'He should have played in the Premier League... his passing is second to none' - Town boss Lambert on milestone man Skuse

PUBLISHED: 12:15 19 September 2019

Cole Skuse made his 250th appearance for the club on Tuesday night. Picture: ARCHANT/ITFC

Cole Skuse made his 250th appearance for the club on Tuesday night. Picture: ARCHANT/ITFC

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert believes Cole Skuse could have played in the Premier League, such is the midfielder's passing ability.

Cole Skuse was presented with a shirt by the Ipswich Town squad to mark his 250th appearance for the club. Picture: ITFCCole Skuse was presented with a shirt by the Ipswich Town squad to mark his 250th appearance for the club. Picture: ITFC

Skuse made his 250th appearance for Ipswich in Tuesday night's 1-0 victory at MK Dons, with the 33-year-old continuing his strong start to the campaign with another impressive performance.

Skuse has made a total of 557 career appearances, all coming in the second or third tiers for Town and boyhood club Bristol City, but Lambert sees no reason why the midfielder couldn't have played at the very top.

"He's done really well," Lambert said of Skuse, who was presented with a Town shirt with 'Skuse 250' on the back to mark his appearance milestone.

"I wish I had Cole when he was maybe 25 or 26 because he's maybe getting to that age where it does catch you a little bit.

Alan Judge and Cole Skuse discuss options ahead of a first half Town corner. Picture: Steve WallerAlan Judge and Cole Skuse discuss options ahead of a first half Town corner. Picture: Steve Waller

"He has so much to offer with his passing ability, which is second to none, and he's done really well for us.

"He should have played at a higher level with his passing ability, in my opinion, but I don't know why he didn't.

"I've had players with similar ability to Cole who have played in the Premier League, so I don't see why he shouldn't have been that level of player."

Skuse is now in the final year of his Ipswich Town contract, with the Blues holding the option to extend that by a further 12 months, but Lambert insists success on the pitch is the top priority right now.

"I don't 100 per cent know his situation because contracts is not something I sit there and look at who has what left," Lambert said.

"The important thing is this football club needing to get out of the division it's in and that's the main aspect of it.

Cole Skuse at Cambridge Picture PagepixCole Skuse at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

"Everything else will fall into place."

Speaking about his contract situation recently, Skuse said: "It's something I've spoken to the club about and the club has spoken to me. It's something we'd like to think we'll get sorted soon. I don't want it to drag on into February/March. I've said that to them and they've said that to me. Maybe things can get sorted."

"I'm 33 but that's just a number. I still feel as fresh as I did when I was 20/21. I'm forever being told by people that I can go on until I'm 38/39.

"We've been here six years and we're at the point now where this is home for us. If I can finish my playing days here we'd all be more than happy."

