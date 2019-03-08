'I'm grateful to have been a Tractor Boy... another experience made for a lifetime' - Quaner's message to Ipswich fans

Collin Quaner applauding fans after the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Collin Quaner has sent a message of thanks to the Ipswich Town supporters and wished the club all the best in their bid to return to the Championship.

Flynn Downes celebrates his goal with team-mate Collin Quaner after giving Town the lead in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Flynn Downes celebrates his goal with team-mate Collin Quaner after giving Town the lead in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The German striker signed on loan from Huddersfield in January and took time to get going after playing just 37 minutes for the Terriers prior to his move to Portman Road, but ended the campaign with four goals in his final seven games. The last of those was the winner in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Leeds.

He has now left the club after the club's end-of-season meetings at Playford Road but has sent a message to the Ipswich supporters on social media.

He wrote: “We all know that it has been a tough time for everyone and the club...despite all and whatever happens next, for me personally it has been a truly pleasure to have been part of this fantastic club for the last couple of months!

“Another experience made for a lifetime. I'm forever grateful having been a tractor boy and playing for Ipswich Town.

“In all honesty, I have rarely seen such a support and backup from fans even through the toughest times. It was really special!

“To every fan supporting us, to every fan I have personally spoken to and who has shared his or hers words of appreciation with me: I would like to say thank you to every single one of you. I really appreciated it!

Collin Quaner fires in the winner for Town after Leeds keeper Francisco Casilla and Luke Ayling made a defensive mix-up, to allow the German to pounce late in the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Collin Quaner fires in the winner for Town after Leeds keeper Francisco Casilla and Luke Ayling made a defensive mix-up, to allow the German to pounce late in the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“For now I wish the club all the best for the future and for it to be back up, to where it belongs by this time next year! Thank you, big Col.”

He now returns to a Huddersfield side relegated from the Premier League this season, where he still has one year left on his contract.

