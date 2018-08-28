Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Opinion

Comment: Don’t just assume everything will be alright – Ipswich Town fans, your club needs you

PUBLISHED: 06:00 23 November 2018

Portman Road erupts after Gwion Edwards' goal against Norwich City back in September. Photo: Steve Waller

Portman Road erupts after Gwion Edwards' goal against Norwich City back in September. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

A crowd of more than 22,000 is expected at Portman Road tonight when Ipswich Town host West Brom in a televised Championship clash (7.45pm ko). STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot against Preston. Photo: Steve WallerFreddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot against Preston. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town fans – your club needs you more than ever before.

It feels to me that too many are still thinking, even on a sub-conscious level, that everything will be alright.

Make no mistake though, the odds are not in our favour.

Rock-bottom and five points adrift of safety after 17 games – the stark reality is that no-one has ever survived from this position in Championship history.

MORE: ‘We must show we can play good, attacking and intense football’ - Bialkowski wants Town to impress

Since the turn of the century, just two teams have beaten the drop after being bottom at this stage – Norwich in 2007/08 and Doncaster in 08/09. And both were one point better off than Town currently are at the same juncture.

Some have fallen valiantly short in the battle. More have ended up miles adrift. Those are the cold, hard facts.

Please do interpret the above as unnecessary negativity. Please do not interpret it as flying directly in the face of Paul Lambert avoiding the ‘r’ word and boldly proclaiming five points is ‘nothing’.

MORE: ‘He’s been very, very good’ - Evans to speak to Knudsen regarding new deal following Lambert recommendation

I do, absolutely, believe that Town can stay up under his leadership.

The experienced Scot is a force of nature. He has sought advice from those who know this club inside out, he 100% gets how the club has been sleepwalking into this current predicament and has rapidly set about finding short and long-term remedies.

In less than a month he has galvanised the players and fans. The improvement in performance levels for his first two games has been vast. There is renewed confidence and belief.

MORE: ‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

I was fortune enough to have spent some time in his company earlier this week. I felt the energy and drive. But one man’s energy and drive might not be enough. Eleven men’s energy and drive on the pitch might not be enough. That’s where you all come in.

A crowd in excess of 22,000 is expected at Portman Road for tonight’s televised game against West Brom. That’s to support a team that’s won just twice at home this calender year. Ticket offer or not, that’s remarkable.

Let’s not get complacent though. Do not turn up with a passive mind-set. Don’t wait for the first big tackle, run or shot to get you off your seats. Bring the noise and help the boys because they need it. Be supporters in the true sense of the word.

MORE: ‘I just go with my own eye’ - Lambert confirms Graham loan will be cut short in January

I know exactly why the atmosphere has been so apathetic in recent years. I’ve seen the same games you have. But the players are enjoying themselves again and so should you.

You may have noticed I wrote ‘our’ earlier. Forgive the slip in objectivity. Bigger picture concerns can go under the microscope further down the line. Right now we’re all in this together.

Topic Tags:

Opinion Comment: Don’t just assume everything will be alright – Ipswich Town fans, your club needs you

35 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Portman Road erupts after Gwion Edwards' goal against Norwich City back in September. Photo: Steve Waller

A crowd of more than 22,000 is expected at Portman Road tonight when Ipswich Town host West Brom in a televised Championship clash (7.45pm ko). STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

‘We need to lose that tag... this can be a powerful stadium’ - Lambert wants an intimidating Portman Road

36 minutes ago Andy Warren
Paul Lambert wants the opposition to know they are in for a tough afternoon when they visit Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

Paul Lambert wants to change the way opposition teams and fans think about visits to Portman Road, starting with tonight’s clash against West Bromwich Albion.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Town beat giants Barcelona in Europe

05:00 Ross Halls
A crowd of 33,663 saw Town beat Barcelona 3-0 at Portman Road on this day in 1977

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features a win over a little-known Spanish side called Barcelona in the UEFA Cup!

Opinion Bacon’s Bites: God forbid we are proud to be English after all this sporting success

Yesterday, 19:30 Mike Bacon
England's Joe Root - led the side to a series win in Sri Lanka

MIKE BACON takes a look at a sporting week that has seen England enjoy success.

Video Ipswich Town Group Chat: What’s on Paul Lambert’s office walls, and which former coaching candidate wanted to tear down Town’s history?

Yesterday, 16:42 Mark Heath
(L-R) Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Mark Heath during the latest Ipswich Town Group Chat at Archant Towers. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town are back in action tomorrow night, live on Sky – so we’re back talking all things Blues and taking your questions in the latest Ipswich Town Group Chat.

‘Paul gets it... he wants a buzzing cauldron with non-stop chanting’ - Lambert meets fans to help improve atmosphere

Yesterday, 14:38 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert invited a group of Ipswich Town fans to Playford Road. Picture: BLUE ACTION

Paul Lambert met with a group of Ipswich Town fans earlier this week to discuss ways of improving the atmosphere inside Portman Road.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Town beat Inter Milan in the UEFA Cup

Yesterday, 12:14 Ross Halls
Town beat Inter Milan on this day in 2001

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features a famous win over Italian giants Inter Milan.

‘We must show we can play good, attacking and intense football’ - Bialkowski wants Town to impress

Yesterday, 12:03 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski is enjoying life at Portman Road under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Bartosz Bialkowski believes he and his team-mates have a duty to show a bumper home crowd their brand of ‘good, attacking and intense’ football when they host West Bromwich Albion.

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert has challenged Teddy Bishop to make his mark as the midfielder continues his bid for fitness following three injury-hit seasons.

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Wed, 14:24 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski discussed being left out of the team by former boss Paul Hurst, new coach Jimmy Walker and Paul Lambert’s positive impact when he spoke to the media this afternoon.

Most read

“You are not disabled, you are fake” – Man shouts and swears at woman with guide dog

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Car with blown out tyre left gouges along A14 before crashing

The crashed car in Stowmarket. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018: Travel information

The packed Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre last year at Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Mildenhall and Haverhill eyed for metro stops into Cambridgeshire

Early proposals for the metro network stretching to Mildenhall and Haverhill. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITY

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Town beat giants Barcelona in Europe

A crowd of 33,663 saw Town beat Barcelona 3-0 at Portman Road on this day in 1977

Stoke High pupil ‘not at school’ as Home Office closes investigation

Stoke High School in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24