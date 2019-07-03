Swindon Robins v Ipswich Witches... Robins fly guest in as Witches look for another win

New Witches signing Edward Kennett hoping to return to the fold for the Witches at Swindon. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Swindon Robins v Ipswich Witches preview

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

WHEN AND WHERE…

The 'Tru Plant' Witches travel to Wiltshire face the Swindon Robins at the Abbey Stadium tomorrow in a Premiership clash that starts at 7.30pm, writes Henry Chard.

THE TEAMS…

SWINDON: 1. Jason Doyle 9.39 © 2. David Bellego 5.84 3. Rasmus Jensen 4.51 4. Adam Ellis 6.67 5. Troy Batchelor 7.68 6. Ellis Perks 3.19 7. Todd Kurtz (g) 3.81. Team Manager: Alun Rossiter

IPSWICH: 1. Chris Harris 6.95 2. Richard Lawson 6.89 3. Danny King 6.51 © 4. Cameron Heeps 6.00 5. Krystian Pieszczek 5.71 6. Edward Kennett 5.71 7. Jake Allen 5.43. Team Manager: Ritchie Hawkins

VENUE: Abbey Stadium

PREMIERSHIP TABLE

Team Meetings Points

Ipswich 10 26

Poole 11 24

Belle Vue 14 24

Peterborough 12 17

King's Lynn 11 13

Swindon 9 11

You may also want to watch:

Wolverhampton 9 10

WHAT'S THE STORY?

The Witches are on the road again this week as they travel to Wiltshire to take on the Swindon Robins. Ipswich were in action on Monday night at Peterborough where they cruised to a 51-38 victory that gave them four league points and took them to the top of the Premiership table.

Ipswich were without Edward Kennett due to injury for that victory but hope to have him back for tomorrow's clash, meaning they will field a full one to seven for the first time since the narrow defeat to Belle Vue at the start of June.

The Witches have been to the Abbey once this season already in the Supporters Cup, where they were beaten 51-39. The Suffolk side have improved their form on the road since then, picking up 12 points in their last six away meetings in all competitions. Chris Harris impressed at the Abbey earlier this season scoring 12+1 but the Witches will be looking for another solid team performance throughout that has served them so well so far in 2019.

FROM THE MANAGER…

'Tru Plant' Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins looks ahead to the clash…

"We did alright there in the Supporters Cup earlier this season. We are in a lot better form now than we were. Swindon are a good side and it will be another tough one. We go there full of confidence and buzzing after Monday's win and it is good to have another meeting in quick succession.

"We hope Eddie will be alright after a couple of days rest and it is one we will judge nearer the time.

"It will be nice to see David, there is nothing untoward there and it will be nice to catch up with him and I am sure he will do very well for Swindon.

"Monday's win has taken the pressure off a bit for the next two away meetings, it was a big opportunity for us at Peterborough. The way we are and the form we are in we will go anywhere looking to win. At the moment we are in a very strong position and the boys are not under great pressure, they are just enjoying their racing which is nice to see.

"Jake did well on Monday and came through a tough meeting at Sheffield on Sunday. It will take a few meetings to settle back in and he won heat 14 and that ride secured the four-point win for us. It is brilliant to have him back in the team and we want to be riding with our one to seven and not a guest ideally and it is nice to have him back."

THE ROBINS…

It has been a season of change for Swindon so far in 2019 but the Robins will be looking to settle down now and move up the Premiership table. The Robins have made four changes to their line-up, one enforced, one retirement and two tactical. Ellis Perks replaced the struggling James Shanes and Rasmus Jensen came in for Dawid Lampart. Zach Wajtknecht recently retired from the sport and the club have signed Stefan Nielsen as his replacement at reserve, although Nielsen was injured at Lynn on Monday night and Todd Kurtz replaces him.

Tobias Musielak then suffered an injury and the Robins signed former Witch David Bellego as his replacement, who started the season in Suffolk. 2017 world champion Jason Doyle and compatriot Troy Batchelor remain, providing the hosts with a powerful top two, with the pair clocking up three maximums between them in their last three home meetings.

Despite the host of changes, the Robins are unbeaten on home shale in the league with three wins and a draw to their name. It is their form on the road that has let them down with just one point from five meetings. Swindon confirmed their place in the Supporters Cup final last week with a win over King's Lynn and they will take on Belle Vue for the trophy.