Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Video

Contenders 25 preview: A fascinating main event, battle of the unbeatens and K1 fireworks

21 November, 2018 - 16:26
Renowned BJJ black belt Baruc Martin, left, and Ryan Dennis do battle in the main event of Contenders 25. Picture: CONTENDERS

Renowned BJJ black belt Baruc Martin, left, and Ryan Dennis do battle in the main event of Contenders 25. Picture: CONTENDERS

Archant

Some of the region’s top fighters will do battle at Contenders 25 in Norwich this weekend. Mark Heath previews the action.

WHAT, WHEN AND WHERE

Contenders 25 will be held at the Epic Studios in Norwich on Saturday night. The first fight is at 7pm, with the main event set for 10.30pm.

There are 15 fights on the card and – as ever with Contenders – there will be a mixture of MMA, K1 kickboxing and boxing bouts, all fought inside a UFC-size cage.

If you can’t make it in person, the event will be screened live around the world on Fite TV.

MAIN EVENT

In a word, fascinating. It pits renowned BJJ black belt Baruc Martin, from BMB Norwich, against the unbeaten and talented young prospect Ryan Dennis, of Wisbech’s Avaddon MMA, in a pro featherweight clash.

It’s a quick turnaround for Martin (0-1), who made his pro debut in September on Contenders 24, and was impressing with his world class grappling until he got caught and stopped by a wild flying knee from foe Konrad Jaskiewicz, who’s from the same Avaddon team as Dennis.

You’d have to think that Dennis (1-0), will want to avoid going to the ground with Martin, but can his takedown defence stand up to the task – and will he have the advantage on the feet? There’s only one way to find out!

Ace kickboxer Modestas Andrijauskas fights in the co-main event of Contenders 25 in Norwich. Pictures: Egle Mykolaityte and Rebecca YexleyAce kickboxer Modestas Andrijauskas fights in the co-main event of Contenders 25 in Norwich. Pictures: Egle Mykolaityte and Rebecca Yexley

CO-MAIN

Expect fireworks here. Former Contenders K1 champ Modestas Andrijauskas makes his first return to the promotion since he lost his 66kg belt to the brilliant Ben Wooliss at Contenders 22 in April.

The Team Nogueira star faces Jujij Krivenko as he looks to get back to winning ways on the big show here, and it should make for an absorbing clash.

Look for the tall and angular Andrisjauskas, who comes from a Muay Thai background, to use his brutal knees to good effect, and watch out for some flashy spinning and jumping techniques too.

UNBEATEN

The main card is rounded out by a clash between Felix Klinkhammer and Stephan Gheorghe, in a battle of intriguing pro welterweight prospects, where someone’s ‘0’ has got to go.

London Shootfighters product Klinkhammer has never lost in either his pro (1-0) or amateur career (4-0), with all of his victories coming by stoppage.

But Gheorghe, from Gary Staff’s Ipswich-based East Coast Muay Thai squad, has never lost either, and makes his pro debut here. Only one man can leave the cage with their unblemished record intact.

Norfolk's Dom Barnard, left, faces Nathan Edwards in a 70kg boxing clash at Contenders 25. Picture: BRETT KINGNorfolk's Dom Barnard, left, faces Nathan Edwards in a 70kg boxing clash at Contenders 25. Picture: BRETT KING

CHAMPIONS

There are two former or current Contenders champions throwing hands on this card too, and both merit your attention.

Piotr Panczak, a former 77kg K1 strap holder, steps up in weight to face Nasa Habibi in an 80kg K1 fight, having lost his title and suffered a knee injury in his defeat to David Balogh at Contenders 19 last June.

His team-mate from Norfolk’s Function First, Dom Barnard, is a reigning Contenders K1 champion, but won’t be throwing any kicks in his 70kg boxing clash with Nathan Edwards here. At least one hopes not!

Heavyweight Jakub Adamski makes his boxing debut at Contenders 25. Picture: BRETT KINGHeavyweight Jakub Adamski makes his boxing debut at Contenders 25. Picture: BRETT KING

ELITE

Norwich’s new fight sports gym Elite, the brainchild of Contenders promoter Steve Newman and his business partner Adi Harper, is already making waves on the regional scene.

And here, on the same night that their promising unbeaten pro boxer Rylan Charlton (2-0) steps into the ring at Lee Valley Athletics Club, two Elite boxers strap their gloves on and go to war.

Aaron Rolfe faces an as yet unnamed opponent in a 75kg clash before the big boys enter the cage - Elite’s huge prospect Jakub Adamski will do battle with Carter Jay in an 110kg bout.

Suffolk fighting legend Gary Staff, right, brings some of his top prospects to Contenders 25. Picture: PAVEL KRICKASuffolk fighting legend Gary Staff, right, brings some of his top prospects to Contenders 25. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

SUFFOLK RAIDERS

Ipswich’s Gary Staff is a legend of the Suffolk fighting scene, and he brings some of the top prospects from his East Coast Muay Thai team across the border here.

The aforementioned Habibi faces Panczak, while Sergio Prata trades leather with Jack Irons in a 72kg K1 fight and Morgan Hutcheon meets Alex Andrews in a 65kg K1 scrap.

And Gheorghe will look to finish the evening in style for Staff when he faces Klinkhammer.

Topic Tags:

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

14:24 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski discussed being left out of the team by former boss Paul Hurst, new coach Jimmy Walker and Paul Lambert’s positive impact when he spoke to the media this afternoon.

‘I just go with my own eye’ - Lambert confirms Graham loan will be cut short in January

15:41 Andy Warren
Jordan Graham's loan at Ipswich Town is set to be cut short in January. Picture: ITFC

Paul Lambert has confirmed Jordan Graham is no longer in his plans at Ipswich Town with the winger’s loan set to be cut short in January.

‘He’s been very, very good’ - Evans to speak to Knudsen regarding new deal following Lambert recommendation

15:04 Andy Warren
Jonas Knudsen is out of contract this summer. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has told owner Marcus Evans that he believes defender Jonas Knudsen is worthy of a new contract.

Video Watch: ‘We’re stronger together’ - Town boss Lambert’s appeal to fans ahead of West Brom clash

13:52 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of the Friday night clash with West Bromwich Albion, and discussed the importance of the club’s fans creating a rocking Portman Road atmosphere as they try to escape the drop zone.

Video Former Ipswich boss McCarthy favourite for Ireland job following departures of O’Neill and Keane

12:28 Andy Warren
Mick McCarthy, pictured during his time as Republic of Ireland manager. Picture: PA

Mick McCarthy is the early favourite for vacant Republic of Ireland job following the departure of both Martin O’Neill and assistant Roy Keane.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Gregory scores a hat-trick in Watford win

12:12 Ross Halls
In 1989, David Gregory scored a hat-trick as Town knocked Watford out of the League Cup

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we look back to David Gregory scoring a hat-trick as Town progressed to the next round of the League Cup.

‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

10:00 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski has spoken of a renewed positivity under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is impressed with what he’s seen of the Blues’ academy during his early weeks of his reign.

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

06:00 Stuart Watson
Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

Titus Bramble says Ipswich Town duo Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes were stand-out performers at the recent England Under-20 camp.

Kings of Anglia Podcast: England stars, West Brom, Knudsen’s future and getting locked in at Colchester

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast discusses Andre Dozzell and Jonas Knudsen

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

‘It’s a privilege for me to be captain’ - Chalobah proud of England role... but focus turns to Town

Yesterday, 16:00 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah clears the ball during the U20 game against Germany at Colchester. Picture Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah was proud to captain England Under 20s in their 2-0 victory over Germany at Colchester on Monday night but has already turned his attention to Ipswich Town’s Friday clash with West Brom.

Most read

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

Bartosz Bialkowski has spoken of a renewed positivity under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24