E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bristol Rovers boss gives contract update on Town striker target

PUBLISHED: 17:34 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 29 July 2020

Jonson Clarke-Harris has scored 27 goals in two seasons with Bristol Rovers. Photo: DOUGIE ALLWARD/JWP

Jonson Clarke-Harris has scored 27 goals in two seasons with Bristol Rovers. Photo: DOUGIE ALLWARD/JWP

Dougie Allward/JMP

Ipswich Town striker target Jonson Clarke-Harris looks to be in a sign or be sold situation with current employers Bristol Rovers.

The 26-year-old front man has bagged 27 goals in 49 appearances over two seasons with the Gas and, as a result, has plenty of suitors as he enters the final year of his contract at the Memorial Stadium.

It’s understood that the Blues have him on a list of striker targets – a position that boss Paul Lambert has made top priority to strengthen this summer.

If Rovers can’t get Clarke-Harris to commit to a new deal then they may reluctantly be forced to cash in now – his current market value understood to be estimated at around £700k – rather than risk losing him for a lot less come January, or even nothing next summer.

MORE: ‘It was bizarre’ – Waghorn looks back on McCarthy’s dramatic exit and his own subsequent departure

Speaking to Bristol Live about the striker’s contract situation, Rovers boss Ben Garner said: “We haven’t put a timeframe on things. It’s a case of assessing how we now move forward through pre-season.

“We’re having conversations, I think there is some common ground there in terms of what all parties want. It’s just a case of seeing if it works for everyone.

“He’s working hard in pre-season to get himself fit and sharp in time for the new season and that’s my focus.

“You never know in football, you don’t know what’s around the corner but Jonno knows how highly we think of him at the club. He’s had a wonderful career to date at Rovers and we’re hoping that continues into this season and beyond.

“We’ll see how we go through pre-season and into the season but I’m hopeful he wants to stay, we want him to stay and build on what he’s done so far at this club.

“There are discussions that have taken place and they will continue over the next few weeks. We need to see where that goes.

MORE: Sheffield United the best newly-promoted team in Premier League history? Absolutely no chance

“We have a set structure in place as a club that we don’t break, that we don’t go beyond because that has been the downfall of this club in previous years.

“We’ve got a structure that we work to, but we’re hopeful of retaining our best players within that.”

Rovers have had a busy time in the transfer market in recent weeks. Several senior players were released at the end of their deals, including Liam Sercombe, Tony Craig, Tom Nichols and Ollie Clarke, with five new players subsequently signed in the form of Max Ehmer (Gillingham, free), Jack Baldwin (Sunderland, free), Sam Nicholson (Colorado Rapids, free), Josh Grant (Chelsea, free) and Jonah Ayunga (Havant & Waterlooville, undisclosed).

Following the release of Will Keane, Ipswich currently have three senior strikers in the form of James Norwood, Kayden Jackson and Freddie Sears.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Pub pleads with people to ‘stay away’ if they are unwell after customer tests positive for Covid

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Pub pleads with people to ‘stay away’ if they are unwell after customer tests positive for Covid

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ceremony to salute wartime Czechoslovakian bomber squadron

Flags fly at the ceremony to commemorate the formation of 311 (Czechoslovak) Squadron at RAF Honington in 1940. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Days Gone By: Morris dancing and singing at Felixstowe Folk Festival

Felixstowe Folk Festival in May 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

Bristol Rovers boss gives contract update on Town striker target

Jonson Clarke-Harris has scored 27 goals in two seasons with Bristol Rovers. Photo: DOUGIE ALLWARD/JWP

‘Horrendous’ - dirty masks and gloves dumped around Ipswich shows ‘complete disrespect’

The PPE picked up off the streets of Ipswich by environmental campaigner Jason Alexander. Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Parents consider funding minibus for nine pupils facing school transport dilemma

Pupils in Orford are concerned about what will happen to their school transport for the next year Picture: CARL HUMPHREY