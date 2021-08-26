News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ipswich Witches ace takes break due to mental health issues

Mike Bacon

Published: 1:10 PM August 26, 2021    Updated: 1:41 PM August 26, 2021
Ipswich v Wolverhampton (premiership) meeting at Foxhall Stadium, Ipswich, on 19th August 2021. P

Craig Cook, who is taking a break from the sport. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Witches rider Craig Cook is taking a break from racing to focus on his mental health.

Promoter Chris Louis says the club are fully supportive of Cook and explained how his absence will be covered at Sheffield this evening.

“Craig is currently struggling with his mental health that has plagued his career and needs to take some time out,” said Louis. “We have been granted a facility for this evening’s meeting and will be using Chris Harris as a guest. 

“Craig's return to racing will be reviewed by the SCB and we fully understand his situation, wish him all the very best and hope to have him back in the team soon.”

Everyone at the club wishes Craig well and will be supporting him through this period.

Cook, a former British champion has had issues with mental health before, but has done well for the Suffolk side since he was signed earlier this season when the Witches re-jigged their team line-up.

Tonight Ipswich race at Sheffield in a Premiership fixture.

SHEFFIELD: 1. Jack Holder 8.08 2. Troy Batchelor 7.39 3. Kyle Howarth 6.39 © 4. Josh Pickering 4.98 5. Adam Ellis 7.25 6. Danyon Hume (RS) 7. Stefan Nielsen 3.00. Team Manager: Simon Stead

IPSWICH: 1. Jason Crump 8.00 2. Anders Rowe 5.38 3. Jake Allen 5.15 4. Chris Harris (g) 7.56 5. Danny King 7.10 © 6. Paul Starke 4.82 7. Drew Kemp (RS). Team Manager: Ritchie Hawkins

Ipswich Witches
Speedway
Suffolk

