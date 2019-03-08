'We are in a good place at the moment' – Copdock & OI skipper Swallow

Copdock & OI skipper, Chris Swallow, in action with the bat. He has led his side to back-to-back wins at the start of this season. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

Copdock & Old Ipswichian captain, Chris Swallow, is naturally delighted with his sides’s fine start to the season, but he insists that there is still room for improvement.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Back-to-back wins, over Swardeston and Burwell & Exning, have put Copdock & OI joint top of the East Anglian Premier League, alongside champions Sudbury and a strong-looking Frinton-on-Sea outfit.

They are certainly in good shape, going into this weekend's Suffolk derby, at home to Bury St Edmunds.

“We are in a good place at the moment,” enthused Swallow.

“We are in good shape, but I still don't think we have hit our full potential yet. It's been a good start, but we are under no illusions about how hard it's going to be, for the rest of the season.

“We will have the same team, for the visit of Bury. I think they are a very different team this year, with a few new players.”

You may also want to watch:

Copdock & OI beat Burwell & Exning by eight wickets on Saturday, restricting the visitors to 214 for six off a rain-restricted 41 overs, before reaching that target with 3.3 overs in hand, boosted by an excellent 123 not out from summer recruit and opening batsman Ben Claydon.

Swallow continued: “We took an early lunch, because of the rain, and play didn't start until about 1.15pm. In fact, both teams and the umpires deserve credit, because we carried on playing despite some drizzle. There were just a few squally showers.

“I thought Burwell's final total was below par, about 30 runs short of a par score, and we bowled well as a team.

“Ben (Claydon) played an exceptional innings.

“Ben spent a few years at Cambridge Granta, but joined us this summer. He wants to develop as a player and go professional, so he's with the Northamptonshire Academy during the week, while playing at the weekends for us.

“I think our excellent pitch, and good facilities, were reasons for him making the move, and hopefully he can continue to progress with us.

“I don't think he fulfilled his potential at Cambridge Granta, but he's looking to kick on with his career now,” added Swallow.