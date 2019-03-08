Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'We are in a good place at the moment' – Copdock & OI skipper Swallow

PUBLISHED: 13:00 01 May 2019

Copdock & OI skipper, Chris Swallow, in action with the bat. He has led his side to back-to-back wins at the start of this season. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Copdock & OI skipper, Chris Swallow, in action with the bat. He has led his side to back-to-back wins at the start of this season. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

Copdock & Old Ipswichian captain, Chris Swallow, is naturally delighted with his sides’s fine start to the season, but he insists that there is still room for improvement.

Back-to-back wins, over Swardeston and Burwell & Exning, have put Copdock & OI joint top of the East Anglian Premier League, alongside champions Sudbury and a strong-looking Frinton-on-Sea outfit.

They are certainly in good shape, going into this weekend's Suffolk derby, at home to Bury St Edmunds.

“We are in a good place at the moment,” enthused Swallow.

“We are in good shape, but I still don't think we have hit our full potential yet. It's been a good start, but we are under no illusions about how hard it's going to be, for the rest of the season.

“We will have the same team, for the visit of Bury. I think they are a very different team this year, with a few new players.”

You may also want to watch:

Copdock & OI beat Burwell & Exning by eight wickets on Saturday, restricting the visitors to 214 for six off a rain-restricted 41 overs, before reaching that target with 3.3 overs in hand, boosted by an excellent 123 not out from summer recruit and opening batsman Ben Claydon.

Swallow continued: “We took an early lunch, because of the rain, and play didn't start until about 1.15pm. In fact, both teams and the umpires deserve credit, because we carried on playing despite some drizzle. There were just a few squally showers.

“I thought Burwell's final total was below par, about 30 runs short of a par score, and we bowled well as a team.

“Ben (Claydon) played an exceptional innings.

“Ben spent a few years at Cambridge Granta, but joined us this summer. He wants to develop as a player and go professional, so he's with the Northamptonshire Academy during the week, while playing at the weekends for us.

“I think our excellent pitch, and good facilities, were reasons for him making the move, and hopefully he can continue to progress with us.

“I don't think he fulfilled his potential at Cambridge Granta, but he's looking to kick on with his career now,” added Swallow.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cocaine found in all Suffolk’s major rivers

Traces of cocaine were found in shrimp in the River Box, shown here flowing through the centre of Boxford, Suffolk.

School pupils help launch air ambulance charity’s newest helicopter

The welcoming committee at Newmarket Academy included jockey Bob Champion, mayor Rachel Hood and deputy mayor James Lay. Picture: MAGPAS

Kebab shop owner fined for serving Christmas customers after hours

Best Kebab Centre, in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Sandi Toksvig and leading women writers create a family-friendly Primadonna Festival in Suffolk

Author, playwright and televsiion presenter Sandi Toksvig will be taking part in the family friendly events at the Primadonna Festival. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Ipswich Town take up option to extend Josh Emmanuel’s contract for a further season

Ipswich Town have extended Josh Emmanuel's contract by a further year. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists