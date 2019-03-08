Copdock & OI win thriller off last ball against Cambridge

Copdock & OI captain, Chris Swallow, who starred with ball and bat in the thrilling win over Cambridge.

The Suffolk quartet of Sudbury, Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall and Copdock & Old Ipswichian all celebrated notable wins, during the seventh round of matches in the East Anglian Premier League on Saturday, as did title challengers Frinton-on-Sea.

Bury St Edmunds bowler Sean Cooper, who took five wickets in the win over Vauxhall Mallards.

The most exciting finish was at Old London Road, where hosts COPDOCK & OI secured a one-wicket win over Cambridge.

Skipper Chris Swallow described it as a "lucky win," although his side would have been desperately disappointed not to have triumphed after restricting Cambridge to 202 for seven, and then easing to 157 for one in reply.

However, a clatter of wickets, many of them self-inflicted, saw Copdock in danger of ruining all their good work until they finally limped over the line, off the last ball of the match. Only a century from Daminda Ranaweera, batting at No. 3, enabled Cambridge to set anything like a meaningful target as the visitors, put into bat, lost wickets at regular intervals.

Half their side were back in the pavilion with the total on just 88. Ranaweera, though, batted for most of the innings for his patient 107, recorded off 185 balls, before he was run out off the last ball.

Michael Comber, who hit a terrific century in Frinton's win at Horsford.

Spinner Swallow spearheaded the attack with fine figures of 18-4-28-2, while there was a wicket each for James Pembroke, Daniel Leggett, Hugh Thomas and Jack Beaumont.

Swallow then took command with the bat, in harness with Ben Claydon, the duo sharing an opening stand of 122 before Claydon's exit for 69 (off 109 balls).

The total advanced to 157, before Copdock suddenly lost four wickets for the addition of just one run, including losing Swallow for 75 (off 114 balls).

Henry Campbell took six for 54, off 15 overs, to leave Copdock scrambling to victory during a nervous final over.

"It was a fortunate victory, although we would have been very upset if we had not won!" explained skipper Swallow.

"To have kept them to 202, and then be 157 for one, in the end we were just pleased to win. Hopefully, this will be a learning curve. We felt that their total was below-par. Usually you should be looking for a total of 230-plus, at our place, but we all bowled well, and there was a bit of turn.

"The collapse started with Jacob (Marston) playing a loose shot. I got out when feeling tired, although that's no excuse, and there was a run out (Beaumont). It was a combination of a lot of mistakes, on our part. Suddenly, the pressure began to build.

"It helped that we had a couple of extra overs (58, as opposed to 56), because we had bowled our overs quickly. In the end, we needed three or four runs off the last over, with two wickets left. Matt Hunn then got out, but we managed to tie the match at 202 off the penultimate ball, and then decided to run whatever happened off the last ball.

"The ball went through to the wicketkeeper (Michael Turner), and seemed to get stuck in his hand, so we (last pair of Pembroke and Elliot Tyler) got through for the winning run," added Swallow.

Copdock are now well-placed in fifth spot.

"It's been a decent start to the season for us. That's three wins now, with two abandonments along the way," said Swallow.

Elsewhere, BURY ST EDMUNDS hammered Vauxhall Mallards by 182 runs at the Victory Ground, to be sitting pretty in fourth spot - Sean Park's men have been more accustomed to propping up the division during the first half of recent seasons.

Despite the early loss of Hugh Stanton and Alfie Marston, Bury rallied to set a challenging total of 303 for seven off their 64 overs. Opener Justin Broad made 32, while Josh Cantrell (61) and Max Whitaker (58) put on 110 for the fourth wicket.

But it was the experienced late order pairing of Park (44 not out, off 39 balls) and Alastair Allchin (46 no, off 28 balls) who put the hosts firmly in the driving seat, with a rapid unbroken stand of 74.

In reply, bottom club Mallards were quickly reduced to 27 for four, and then 48 for seven, with only Harry Barker (49 at No. 6) putting up any resistance.

Sean Cooper led the way with figures of 13-5-24-5, while there were two wickets apiece for Daniel Moriarty and Cantrell. Mallards were bowled out for 121.

FRINTON-ON-SEA are just two points behind leaders Swardeston in second spot, after beating Horsford by 28 runs.

Skipper Michael Comber was the backbone of Frinton's 205 for nine, compiling a superb 101 off 163 balls. He put on 98 for the fifth wicket with Ashley Watson (38) after the visitors had slithered to 37 for four.

Horsford were dismissed for 177, undone by three wickets apiece for Dulanjala Mendis and Watson.

Henry Shipley starred for defending champions SUDBURY in their five-wicket success at Saffron Walden.

The hosts were bowled out for 127, Shipley taking four for 32 and opening bowler Patrick Sadler bagging three for 40.

Sudbury were struggling on 61 for four when Shipley appeared at the crease. His 47 not out helped the visitors over the line in the 32nd over.

MILDENHALL made it three wins on the spin, with a six-wicket win at home to Gt Witchingham, who slumped from a promising 101 for 1 to be bowled out for 152.

Hugo Douglas broke the main second wicket partnership by having James Hale (55) caught by wicketkeeper Ed Finnis, before spinners Ankit Sharma (12-0-46-4) and Murtaza Hussain (11-3-18-4) ran through the visitors. Skipper Sam Arthurton was left high and dry on 74 not out.

Joe Reed then struck 82 off 93 balls, aided by 37 from Harrison Clark-Burnham in a 130-run stand for the second wicket. Victory was completed in the 32nd over.