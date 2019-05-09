Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Cornard hope for Suffolk Senior Cup joy with managers standing down afterwards

09 May, 2019 - 18:00
Suffolk Senior Cup final at Portman Road on Friday night

Suffolk Senior Cup final at Portman Road on Friday night

PA Wire/PA Images

Cornard United are eagerly anticipating their '15 minutes of fame' ahead of this season's CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup Final.

The Thurlow Nunn League Division One North side face Touchline SIL Senior Division opponents Achilles in the final at Portman Road tomorrow night, kick-off 7.30pm.

Joint Player-Managers Matt Grove and Michael Schofield, who took over earlier this season after the side had suffered back-to-back 6-0 defeats, announced last week that they will be standing down after the final.

Grove, who is Cornard's goalkeeper, said the announcement had not disrupted their preparations for the showpiece final.

He said: "It has not affected our preparations - in fact, it will just make the day more special as we want to go out on a high.

"We are trying to treat it as a normal game, although it will be special being at Portman Road and also a cup final.

You may also want to watch:

"If anything, it has added a little extra to the game and has made the players want it more and also us as we don't want to end with a loss in the a cup final, we want to win the trophy for myself, Michael and the team."

Cornard had been in the doldrums for several seasons, but the management duo have guided the club to not only a first Senior Cup Final appearance for 30 years but also a respectable 12th place finish in the table.

Cup Final Fever has been building in Cornard since their 2-1 semi-final victory over Ipswich Wanderers.

Grove, who said both himself and Schofield are keen to stay at the club next season assuming the new manager wishes to retain them, continued: "There has been a really positive vibe around the area.

"We are buzzing as a club because we live in the shadow of AFC Sudbury, so it is nice for us to have our fifteen minutes of fame."

Admission to the final will be £8 for adults, £4 for concessions (over 65 or in full-time education) and £1 for children under the age of 12.

A souvenir programme, priced £1, will be on sale inside the ground.

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Jealous ex who started ‘devastating fire’ jailed for nine years

Stephen Wilson, 32, of Poppy Close, Loddon, has been jailed for nine years Picture: ARCHANT

Ed Sheeran doubles his wealth on last year - up to £160 million

Ed Sheeran is now the 17th richest musician in the UK Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Fatal stabbing ‘could be linked to drugs’

Murdoch Brown, 31, died from stab wounds in Colchester despite the efforts of paramedics to revive him Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Cornard hope for Suffolk Senior Cup joy with managers standing down afterwards

Suffolk Senior Cup final at Portman Road on Friday night

First look inside new Aldi in Martlesham Heath

Olympic gold medallist Saskia Clark and store manager Joe Lawrence at the brand new Aldi in Martlesham Heath Picture: NICK STRUGNELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists