Cornard hope for Suffolk Senior Cup joy with managers standing down afterwards

Suffolk Senior Cup final at Portman Road on Friday night PA Wire/PA Images

Cornard United are eagerly anticipating their '15 minutes of fame' ahead of this season's CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup Final.

The Thurlow Nunn League Division One North side face Touchline SIL Senior Division opponents Achilles in the final at Portman Road tomorrow night, kick-off 7.30pm.

Joint Player-Managers Matt Grove and Michael Schofield, who took over earlier this season after the side had suffered back-to-back 6-0 defeats, announced last week that they will be standing down after the final.

Grove, who is Cornard's goalkeeper, said the announcement had not disrupted their preparations for the showpiece final.

He said: "It has not affected our preparations - in fact, it will just make the day more special as we want to go out on a high.

"We are trying to treat it as a normal game, although it will be special being at Portman Road and also a cup final.

"If anything, it has added a little extra to the game and has made the players want it more and also us as we don't want to end with a loss in the a cup final, we want to win the trophy for myself, Michael and the team."

Cornard had been in the doldrums for several seasons, but the management duo have guided the club to not only a first Senior Cup Final appearance for 30 years but also a respectable 12th place finish in the table.

Cup Final Fever has been building in Cornard since their 2-1 semi-final victory over Ipswich Wanderers.

Grove, who said both himself and Schofield are keen to stay at the club next season assuming the new manager wishes to retain them, continued: "There has been a really positive vibe around the area.

"We are buzzing as a club because we live in the shadow of AFC Sudbury, so it is nice for us to have our fifteen minutes of fame."

Admission to the final will be £8 for adults, £4 for concessions (over 65 or in full-time education) and £1 for children under the age of 12.

A souvenir programme, priced £1, will be on sale inside the ground.