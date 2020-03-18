E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town set for EFL update as they meet to discuss how to finish season

PUBLISHED: 10:22 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:22 18 March 2020

The EFL Board are meeting this morning to discuss how to finish the season. Picture: PA SPORT

The EFL Board are meeting this morning to discuss how to finish the season. Picture: PA SPORT

PA Archive/PA Images

The EFL Board are meeting this morning to discuss how to potentially finish the league season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The EFL meeting will be hosted by the board’s chairman Rick Parry and is set to include three representatives from the Championship, two from League One and one from League Two via a video conference call. There are also two independent executives on the EFL Board.

It comes after UEFA yesterday took the decision to postpone Euro 2020 to 2021, and suggested that June 30 should be the deadline to complete the league season.

MORE: ‘I was in Wuhan just days before the outbreak’ – Butcher on his coronavirus near miss and why finishing season is ‘non-negotiable’

As it stands, all EFL football is suspended until at least April 3 - but it seems highly unlikely that matches will be possible again from then.

Among the options available to the EFL are declaring the season null and void - although that would be very much a last resort – or completing the campaign behind closed doors.

The Premier League are due to meet tomorrow to discuss the same issue.

Ipswich Town are due back in action on Saturday, April 4, at home to Southend. Their away game to Bristol Rovers was suspended on Saturday, as is this weekend’s home clash wuth Portsmouth.

