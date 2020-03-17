Video

All football activity in Suffolk suspended amid coronavirus pandemic

All football has been suspended in Suffolk amid the coronavirus pandemic PA Wire/PA Images

All football activity has been suspended across Suffolk in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to avoid all non-essential contact and stay at home if possible last night, Suffolk FA moved to suspend the game in the county.

That means that all matches, club training, courses and hearings will cease.

MORE: ‘Pause the season and resume when it’s right to do so’ – O’Neill outlines Ipswich Town’s stance when it comes to football’s coronavirus break

A Suffolk FA spokesman said: “Following this evening’s announcement from government advising against all non-essential travel and social contact, we advise all football-related activity in Suffolk be suspended until further notice.

“This includes all face-to-face training, matches, hearings, courses and meetings of any kind, with immediate effect where possible.

“Suffolk FA staff will continue to be available via the main office number and emails.

MORE: Coronavirus: Time off for Ipswich Town players, two people in self isolation and a season tickets discussion

“Further updates will be communicated in line with government advice.

“We continue to wish the Suffolk football community well and urge everyone to continue to adhere to the latest public health advice.”

Ipswich Town’s season has already been suspended until at least April 4 - although realistically it seems as though the suspension will be much longer.

UEFA are meeting today to discuss moving Euro 2020 back to 2021.