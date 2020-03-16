Coronavirus: Ipswich Town’s preferred stance on how the 2019/20 season should be concluded

Ipswich Town have seen two games postponed due to the coronavirus so far. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

It was announced last Friday that all Premier League and EFL football will be suspended until April 4 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic. STUART WATSON looks at the key issues facing Ipswich Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

HOW TO FINISH THE SEASON

The EFL have been in touch with members asking some basic questions about the levels of insurance they hold, but are yet to ask what each club’s preferred stance is on how this season should end.

It’s understood that Ipswich Town’s preferred stance is that the season should resume and be played to conclusion, in front of supporters, once it’s safe to do so, even if that meant a long delay deep into 2020, followed by a shorter off season break, then a greatly reduced 2020/21 campaign.

MORE: EFL won’t ‘respond to inappropriate hypothetical solutions’ regarding conclusion to 2019/20 season

This scenario could leave clubs further down the pyramid that are heavily reliant on gate receipts in financial danger and reliant on increased solidarity payments from the Premier League.

Using the £4.6m gate receipts shown in the latest set of accounts as a guide, Ipswich bring in around £200k per home game.

FIRST TEAM

First team players and coaching staff were sent home last Friday and told not to report back until a week on Thursday (March 26). That’s a 10-day break.

The exception is those who are rehabbing from injuries. They continue to report to Playford Road and work with physios.

Those who are off have been given fitness programmes to follow and told they cannot travel abroad. Academy scholars are still coming in but are on a reduced timetable.

TWO CASES OF SELF ISOLATION

No players have reported any symptoms of the coronavirus. The club has not tested any of their players.

Two staff members in office roles at Portman Road are in self isolation, purely as a precautionary measure, following medical advice.

MORE: ‘The only fair and reasonable thing to do is declare the whole season null and void’ – Brady on coronavirus crisis

A deep clean of Portman Road and Playford Road was undertaken at the weekend. Office staff at Portman Road are still coming to work but following guidelines regarding non-contact and general hygiene. Staff working at Playford Road has been kept to a minimum.

EVENTS OFF

The annual Ex Players’ Dinner, which was set to see members of the promotion winning squad of 2000 inducted to the Hall of Fame, was scheduled to take place at Portman Road on Friday. That has been cancelled.

The club’s annual Golf Day, which was sees first team players and staff play alongside sponsors, was scheduled to take place at Hintlseham Golf Club next Tuesday. That too has been cancelled.

The club shop, Planet Blue, remains open for business.

TICKETS

Supporters who had purchased individual tickets for the postponed game against Portsmouth this Saturday are entitled to a refund. Or they can keep it for the re-scheduled match.

MORE: Roy Keane’s nice side, winding up Fabregas and that infamous goal celebration – David Norris looks back on his time at Ipswich Town

The club is currently discussing what it would do regarding season tickets – and the potential to refund on a pro rata basis – should the final five home matches of the season be declared null and void.

Also under discussion is whether the club will delay the announcement of 2020/21 season ticket prices. As it stands, information packs on that are due to go out around the middle of April.

THE OWNER

Marcus Evans e-mailed all staff on Friday and has remained in constant communication with general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill. It’s understood he plans to be at the club in person later this week.