League One season to be ended, points per game to decide promotion and relegation - report

PUBLISHED: 10:52 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 08 May 2020

The League One and Two seasons will be called off next week, it has been reported Picture: ARCHANT

The League One and Two seasons will be called off next week, it has been reported Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The League One and Two seasons will be scrapped early next week – with sides having to vote on a method to decide promotion and relegation, it has been reported.

The Athletic claims that a decison to halt the season could come as early as Monday or Tuesday - the EFL are currently set to meet next Thursday.

MORE: Town’s 2020/21 season could be delayed until fans are allowed back at grounds

It was reported earlier this week that just three League One sides want to restart the season, with the huge costs of putting on games without fans a major factor - it’s estimated that it will cost teams £700,000 to play out their seasons in empty stadiums.

According to the Athletic, teams will have to vote on the best method of deciding promotion and relegation - with a points per game model, weighted to take into account how many games teams have played at home and away, being the current favourite.

MORE: League One season ‘could be cancelled as early as next week’

A non-weighted PPG model would not reflect the fact that some teams have more homes games left to play than others - Ipswich Town, for example, have five of their remaing eight games at Portman Road.

As it stands, the Blues sit tenth in League One. They haven’t played since a 1-0 defeat at home to league leaders Coventry City on March 7.



