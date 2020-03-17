Opinion

Mike Bacon: I know how Lambert feels... There are so many ‘experts’ out there!

Paul Lambert takes a sip of water during Town's 1-0 defeat against Coventry City at Portman Road. Everyone's an expert, especially about his job. Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

In his weekly look at life at Portman Road, MIKE BACON says he knows how managers must feel at times

Alan Judge protests his innocence but was adjudged to have fouled Kyle McFadzean in this challenge. The last time Town were in action. But when will they return? Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Alan Judge protests his innocence but was adjudged to have fouled Kyle McFadzean in this challenge. The last time Town were in action. But when will they return? Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Well, here I am – probably like many of you – sitting in my front room starring out of the window at my shed (which badly needs creosoting, I’ve noticed), working from home. Something I can fortunately do.

What days.

Everyone’s an ‘expert’ about what to do next – especially those ‘celebs’ with Twitter followers of more than 50k – they know everything. It’s amazing.

Why listen to the Chief Medical Officer of Great Britain when you have Dr Piers Morgan?... Unfollow!

I suppose it just goes to show how Paul Lambert feels at times.

Not just Lambert, but McCarthy, Jewell, Keane... any football boss.

As managers, they see their teams training day in, day out. They see them in the dressing room. They see them recovering from injury. They see their ups, downs, highs, lows. They have all the facts at their fingertips.

Portman Road Portman Road

We see them for 90 minutes once, maybe twice a week, but as fans – be honest now – we know best don’t we?

The football season is officially suspended, but unofficially could be over, me thinks. I can’t see how we are going to get out of this one and suddenly start playing any time soon.

From the Premier League to the Sunday Leagues, which brave official is going to be the first to put his or her head above the parapet and say.. ‘right chaps, coronavirus is over, we’re playing this weekend’!

None of this is easy, and it’s easier to postpone everything, than to get it up and running again....

...So, what does all this mean for Ipswich Town?

Well, clearly I know as much as you do, but it does appear Town’s season – which was pretty much over a couple of weeks ago, when the Posh beat us 4-1 and before Italy self-isolated – is not getting back on track any time soon.

I suppose I’m a bit relieved a bit to be honest.

I can’t say I’ve especially enjoyed watching or listening to Town’s games since Christmas.

Quite honestly I haven’t enjoyed watching or listening to many of Town’s games since about 2016, but that’s another tale.

It’s a time to regroup and it’s time like this I suppose we are fortunate to have an owner who – we like to think – has the money to help the club through this crisis.

Yes, it’s difficult times and it’s probably time to keep your head down and not make sweeping football statements... like West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady did this week when she made comments declaring that the Premier League season should be “null and void”.

All rather convenient for the Hammers who sit just about the relegation zone right now!

It’s so difficult.

Just like Boris, you’re damned if you do say something, you’re damned if you don’t.

As for the Blues, I think it is fair to say that a break couldn’t really come quick enough, even if this is far from the way we would have wanted it to.

Then again, what if we were top of League One and leading it by 11 points?

How would we be feeling then?....



....Not that sport is important right now, and for many businesses these are horrible times.

But I have to write about something, I hope you don’t mind?

On the home front, I’ve just been informed by both my boys they are on their way home from uni – and not going back till September! I’m sure I’m not the only parent alone with that news!

Great!

Just when the old water, electricity and food bills were tumbling nicely.... I’ve told them to bring their own loo rolls if they can find any.

As regards Ipswich Town, or football, or sport, well it is all going to have to go on the back burner.

But when it returns we are sure going to look forward to it.



Fans at all levels of the game are missing out on football. Here fans at Leiston look on. Picture: JOHN HEALD Fans at all levels of the game are missing out on football. Here fans at Leiston look on. Picture: JOHN HEALD

.... I nearly forgot. Keep e-mailing me ‘your posts’ on the subject of Ipswich Town. Your thoughts on the current situation at Portman Road, or memories of days gone by, hopes for the future, favourite players, etc.

Our ‘your posts’ section have proved popular. We publish them on-line on the EADT/Ipswich Star websites...

And right now, we’ve got plenty of space!

... One very last, but most important thing... check on your neighbours, especially the elderly. A kind word or deed goes a long way. Unprecedented times, but we’ll come out the other side.

Speak next week.