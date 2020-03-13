Coronavirus non-league latest: Decision on Steps One to Four fixtures to be made this afternoon

Action from last weekend's match at Bury Town, which ended in a 2-2 draw against Hullbridge Sports. Bury are due to play at Maldon & Tiptree tomorrow, if the fixtures go ahead. Picture: NEIL DADY Archant

A decision on whether the top four levels of the non-league pyramid will carry ahead with their fixtures this weekend, due to the situation with coronavirus, will be made this afternoon.

Nick Robinson, chairman of the BetVictor Isthmian League, revealed that the leading officials from the leagues in Steps One to Four, headed by the National League and going down through the National League South and North, and into the Isthmian, Southern League and Northern Premier Leagues, will arrive at a joint decision late in the day.

'The situation is that Steps One to Four all want to be singing off the same hymn sheet,' explained Robinson.

'I know that the National League (officials) will be meeting at 1.30pm this lunchtime, and I'm sure that a statement will be released to all the clubs, at the same time, later this afternoon.'

Bury Town, who operate at Step Four level, in Isthmian North, are due to play away at league leaders Maldon & Tiptree tomorrow.

Bury boss Ben Chenery said: 'I haven't heard anything yet, so we just have to assume that it is business as usual, at the moment.

Earlier today, it was announced that all elite football in England would be suspended until at least April 3, due to the spread of coronavirus.

All Premier League games, EFL fixtures and matches in the FA Women's Super League and Women's Championship have been postponed.

The Premier League explained that action would resume on April 4, but only 'subject to medical advice and conditions at the time'.

The EFL hopes to resume play a day earlier.

Leiston and Needham Market are due to host Royston and AFC Rushden & Diamonds respectively tomorrow, while in Isthmian North, in addition to Bury Town's match at Maldon, fellow Suffolk side AFC Sudbury are due to entertain Grays Athletic, and Felixstowe & Walton are to play host to Histon.

Meanwhile, Peter Hutchings, chairman of the Thurlow Nunn League (Steps Five and Six), said this lunchtime: 'We are monitoring the situation, as we have been doing in recent days.

'We are expecting some communication from the FA (Football Association) later today.

'I'm sure that common sense will prevail,' added Hutchings.