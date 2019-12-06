E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Young defender Ndaba heads to Chelmsford on one-month loan

PUBLISHED: 14:12 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 06 December 2019

Corrie Ndaba in action during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town central defender Corrie Ndaba has joined Chelmsford City on a month's loan.

The Irishman was due to join the Essex club last month but saw the switch break down due to ongoing financial issues at Chelmsford.

But those problems have been resolved, meaning Ndaba can now join the National League South club.

Ndaba, who came close to making a first-team debut at the end of last season but fell away due to manager Paul Lambert's disappointed with his displays in the Under 23s, has recently been on loan at Hemel Hempstead but had returned to Portman Road along with Bailey Clements.

Ndaba could make his Chelmsford debut at home to Hungerford on Saturday.

His temporary departure comes at a time when Ipswich have injury problems at centre-half and after Under 18s captain Alex Henderson and veteran midfielder Cole Skuse were used in that position in Wednesday's EFL Trophy victory at Peterborough.

Meanwhile, Ipswich's Under 18s will face either AFC Wimbledon or Barnet in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup should they beat Cardiff in the third round next weekend.

That game is next Saturday.

