Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Young defender Ndaba offered professional deal by Ipswich Town

PUBLISHED: 11:51 04 February 2019

Corrie Ndaba in action for Ipswich Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

Corrie Ndaba in action for Ipswich Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town youngster Corrie Ndaba has been offered a professional contract with the club, we understand.

Corrie Ndaba has been offered a professional contract. Picture: ROSS HALLSCorrie Ndaba has been offered a professional contract. Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Irish central defender is currently in the third year of his scholarship with the Blues but is now understood to have been offered professional terms.

Ndaba, 19, arrived from Dublin side Cherry Orchard in 2016 as a central midfielder but has since been converted into a central defender and has made rapid strides during the course of this season.

MORE: ‘We need to be bold, brave and rise above the taunts’ - Skuse fires up Blues ahead of Norwich clash

He has become a regular in the Blues’ Under 23 side, which he has captained on occasions, and is a solid defender who has pace, power and a good positional sense.

Ndaba was name-checked by first-team manager Paul Lambert on Saturday, when the Blues boss discussing the central defenders at his disposal in the absence of both James Collins and captain Luke Chambers.

MORE: Fuller Flavour: To say I fear Sunday’s derby is a huge understatement!

The defender was part of the same scholarship intake as Jack Lankester, who earned a professional deal in the summer and has since broken into the first-team.

Left-back Bailey Clements and creative midfielder Idris El Mizouni have also signed professional contracts during the course of this season, while youngstersHarry Wright and Ben Morris have also penned new deals.

Most Read

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

Accident investigators were working in a field at Belchamp Walter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

New staff absence policy will “punish” county council employees, union claims

Suffolk County Council staff will soon have an absence score given to them under new plans. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

#includeImage($article, 225)

New staff absence policy will “punish” county council employees, union claims

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Young defender Ndaba offered professional deal by Ipswich Town

Corrie Ndaba in action for Ipswich Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘We need to be bold, brave and rise above the taunts’ - Skuse fires up Blues ahead of Norwich clash

Cole Skuse pictured after Town's defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday Photo: Steve Waller

Man charged with distraction burglary and drug possession

Ipswich Magistrates' Court.Picture: ARCHANT

Famous photographer’s exhibition celebrating women comes to Suffolk

British taekwondo athlete Jade Jones Picture: ANITA CORBIN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists