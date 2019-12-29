E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A bumper card in store at Cottenham point-to-point

PUBLISHED: 10:09 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 27 December 2019

Undisputed and Alex Edwards, winners at Cottenham last time out, are back in action again. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Undisputed and Alex Edwards, winners at Cottenham last time out, are back in action again. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

© Graham Bishop 2019

Point-to-point action returns at Cottenham, near Cambridge, on Sunday, writes Graham Bishop.

Ravished will be racing at Cottenham on Sunday. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHYRavished will be racing at Cottenham on Sunday. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

The scheduled seven-race card has attracted 129 entries and another informative and competitive afternoon's racing is in prospect. Note the first race is at 11am.

Four of the six winners from the previous Cottenham meeting, six weeks ago, are entered again and this early form and fitness cannot be disregarded if any of them attempt a repeat winning performance.

Undisputed looks to follow up his win in the opening Conditions race although this contest is over the tradtional three miles with Laser Beam a possible danger.

The Restricted race has attracted the winners of both Maiden races at the previous Cottenham meeting in Fumet D'Oudairies and Frank And Honest. Entries have also been made for recent nationwide Maiden winners in Family Man, Pass Rusher and Phoenix Park to make a very competitive contest.

Cottenham regular, Now Ben, will be looking for a fifth course win in the Mens Open race. He could face the ex-Paul Nicholls trained Art Mauresque whilst Ballynagour was leading at Larkhill recently, before falling at the third last whilst still holding a 5 length advantage.

The Novice Riders race could see Workbench try to improve on his runner-up position from the last meeting, when just failing to beat Undisputed over 2 ½ miles. His main rival could be Call Me Vic, victorious at the recent Barbury meeting.

Ravished won the Ladies Open at the last Cottenham meeting with some decisive jumping and could be challenged for honours by Celtic Silver and Top Smart in a predicted fast and furious contest.

Both the concluding three mile and the two and a half mile Open Maiden races have a plethora of horses that hail from stables who specialise in the development of young horses, with many having shown glimpses of form last season, either here or in Ireland.

Admission including racecard is £15 for adults, £13 for OAP's/students, with children under 16 admitted free. Cottenham racecourse is situated 4 miles north of Cambridge (sat nav CB24 8RG).

