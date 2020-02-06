High quality racing expected at Cottenham point-to-point

Net D�Ecosse in action at Cottenham at their December meeting. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY © Graham Bishop 2019

Cottenham racecourse host their final meeting of the season on Saturday, a six-race card with 57 entries, starting at 12 noon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Racing goes at Cottenham on Saturday. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY Racing goes at Cottenham on Saturday. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Prior to the main steeplechase races there will be two pony races from 11am.

Although only four are entered in the opening contest, it could be a closely-fought affair with Net d'Ecosse and General Arrow hailing from the in-form stables of Tom Ellis and James Owen and the ex-Nicky Henderson trained Forever Field, also in the line-up.

The Men's Open has 12 entered including Just Cause, twice a winner this season at Ampton and Higham. In the latter, he ran away from his rivals to score by 30 lengths and has won around this track.

Possible opposition include Ballykan and Burtredgipandgump who were runners-ups at Cottenham's December fixture, whilst Goodthyneaway boasts winning NH form last year, in races up to 2.75 miles.

The Ladies Open race features Southfield Theatre, the highest rated horse entered. In two runs this season both at Larkhill, Southfield Theatre defeated Ravished in the first, then was narrowly beaten by Virak in the second. At Higham two weeks ago Knockedoutloaded and Top Smart battled up the home straight until Top Smart unseated his rider at the second last to give Knockedoutloaded's jockey, Alex Knight, her first win.

Over half of the entries for the Restricted race have won their Maiden races around 2.5 miles, whereas Bold Gesture and Frank And Honest, both successful this season, were winning over the full 3 miles. Frank And Honest won at Cottenham in November, whilst Bold Gesture won at Higham.

Two Open Maiden races conclude proceedings, one over 3 miles and the second over 2.5 miles. Connections are hedging their bets regarding the optimum race in which to run their horse, as six of them are entered in both contests, the standout entry being My Bobby Dazzler in the 3-mile Maiden.

The course is situated 4 miles north of Cambridge and signposted off the B1049, post code for sat navs is CB24 8RG.

Admission is £15 for adults £15 and £13 for senior citizens and students, including a racecard.

Children under 16 are admitted free.