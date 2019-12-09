'He will probably play with two up front' - Coventry boss expects to face a different looking Ipswich side in final part of the trilogy

Paul Lambert and Mark Robins share a joke ahead of Saturday's League One clash. Ipswich Town and Coventry City face each other for a third time in 10 days on Tuesday. Photo: Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd

Coventry City manager Mark Robins expects Ipswich Town to play with two up front in tomorrow night's FA Cup second round replay at Portman Road.

Will Keane has operated as the Blues' lone striker in the two recent 1-1 draws between the teams at St Andrew's, James Norwood having been suspended for Saturday's League One clash.

"They've got a strong squad - have you seen the back of the programme?!" said Robins, speaking ahead of the two teams meeting for a third time in just 10 days.

"He (Paul Lambert) will probably play two up front on Tuesday with (Kayden) Jackson and Norwood. Whether it's 3-5-2 or 4-4-2, which he likes, we'll wait and see. It could be a diamond. His Norwich team had a lot of success with that, I remember.

"They have got Championship players but we've proved a match for them twice on our own patch. We now look forward to going to their place."

Reflecting on Saturday's game, Robins said: "First half we just went brain dead. To go from being as bad as we were to as good as we were was incredible. We could have won 4-1."