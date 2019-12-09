E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'He will probably play with two up front' - Coventry boss expects to face a different looking Ipswich side in final part of the trilogy

PUBLISHED: 16:53 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 09 December 2019

Paul Lambert and Mark Robins share a joke ahead of Saturday's League One clash. Ipswich Town and Coventry City face each other for a third time in 10 days on Tuesday. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Paul Lambert and Mark Robins share a joke ahead of Saturday's League One clash. Ipswich Town and Coventry City face each other for a third time in 10 days on Tuesday. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Pagepix Ltd

Coventry City manager Mark Robins expects Ipswich Town to play with two up front in tomorrow night's FA Cup second round replay at Portman Road.

Will Keane has operated as the Blues' lone striker in the two recent 1-1 draws between the teams at St Andrew's, James Norwood having been suspended for Saturday's League One clash.

"They've got a strong squad - have you seen the back of the programme?!" said Robins, speaking ahead of the two teams meeting for a third time in just 10 days.

"He (Paul Lambert) will probably play two up front on Tuesday with (Kayden) Jackson and Norwood. Whether it's 3-5-2 or 4-4-2, which he likes, we'll wait and see. It could be a diamond. His Norwich team had a lot of success with that, I remember.

"They have got Championship players but we've proved a match for them twice on our own patch. We now look forward to going to their place."

Reflecting on Saturday's game, Robins said: "First half we just went brain dead. To go from being as bad as we were to as good as we were was incredible. We could have won 4-1."

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

No plans to close Orwell Bridge, Highways England says

There no plans to close Orwell Bridge this morning due to wind, Highways England has said Picture: ARCHANT

Huddersfield reportedly lead the chase for Tommy Smith signature

Tommy Smith has been training at Ipswich Town since the MLS season ended. Picture: COLORADORAPIDS/ARCHANT

Drivers warned of six weeks of roadwork chaos

Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds is due for six weeks of roadsworks. Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

No plans to close Orwell Bridge, Highways England says

There no plans to close Orwell Bridge this morning due to wind, Highways England has said Picture: ARCHANT

Huddersfield reportedly lead the chase for Tommy Smith signature

Tommy Smith has been training at Ipswich Town since the MLS season ended. Picture: COLORADORAPIDS/ARCHANT

Drivers warned of six weeks of roadwork chaos

Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds is due for six weeks of roadsworks. Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Why can’t Greater Anglia’s new trains cope with leaves on the line?

A new Stadler train at Felixstowe station - but at present they are being replaced by buses. Picture: PAUL GEATER

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

No plans to close Orwell Bridge, Highways England says

There no plans to close Orwell Bridge this morning due to wind, Highways England has said Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will probably play with two up front’ – Coventry boss expects to face a different looking Ipswich side in final part of the trilogy

Paul Lambert and Mark Robins share a joke ahead of Saturday's League One clash. Ipswich Town and Coventry City face each other for a third time in 10 days on Tuesday. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Family’s tribute to ‘wonderful’ father as they honour his last wish

Matthew Clark was a keen sailor and a long time member of the Aldeburgh Yacht Club. Picture: FRED CLARK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists