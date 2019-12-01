Coventry City 1-1 Ipswich Town: O'Hare scores deep into added time to cancel out Keane's opener and force another replay

Will Keane pressures Coventry's Michael Rose Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town and Coventry will have to do it all again in the FA Cup after Callum O'Hare's late strike.

It looked as though the Blues had done enough to secure safe passage through to round three, thanks to Will Keane's neat finish, but as Coventry pressed for a late leveller, substitute O'Hare was on hand to drive the ball home and ensure this tie will go to a replay.

The game was played in an eerie atmosphere, with less than 3,000 supporters inside the home of Birmingham City as the Sky Blues again find themselves playing away from their Ricoh Arena.

Ipswich appeared to find that hard to cope with at times, needing to dig deep to rediscover their tempo and intensity, but it did look as though they had done enough to win the game before O'Hare's late goal.

Coventry will become a familiar opponent for the Blues, with a return date next week at St Andrew's in the league next Saturday before a replay at Porman Road the following Tuesday.

Flynn Downes shrugs an opponent off the ball at Coventry Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes shrugs an opponent off the ball at Coventry Picture Pagepix

The third round draw is tomorrow evening.

Having made 10 changes to his side for the first staging of the first-round tie with Lincoln, Paul Lambert made six for this tie as Judge, Keane and Flynn Downes all returned to the side, while the likes of Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse were left at home. The striker pairing of Kayden Jackson and James Norwood were on the bench.

The hosts had the better of the early running, with Max Biamou forcing an early save from Will Norris in the Town goal, with the majority of the visitors' attacks fizzling out before they truly gained a foothold in the final third.

Luke Garbutt lashed a shot wide before the Blues were able to just snuff out a succession of Coventry openings when the Sky Blues were able to wriggle free, in a game full of good footballing moves but lacking clinicality in the final third.

Luke Garbutt goes for the ball at Coventry Picture Pagepix Luke Garbutt goes for the ball at Coventry Picture Pagepix

The best Ipswich chance of the half came and went after Keane's quick feet saw him collect a good Judge pass, with the pull-back landing at Downes' feet for the midfielder to pull wide.

Coventry came out flying after the break, with Zain Westbrooke meeting Jordan Shipley's cross and forcing a good low save from Will Norris, but the Blues were soon ahead.

Danny Rowe was presented with possession in the centre of the field and, after he slipped in Judge, the Irishman superbly jinked past his man to deliver a low cross which Keane's good movement allowed him to turn home well.

Coventry were slow to respond but, when they did, Garbutt was needed to drop back into the Ipswich line and clear when Liam Kelly was able to turn a cut-back towards goal, after Donacien was caught out of position.

Jackson was sent on for the final 10 minutes to try and keep Coventry honest as the hosts chased the game but, with the hosts raising the pressure, they were unable to hold out and the two sides must do it all again.

Coventry City: Marosi, Dabo, McFadzean, Hyam, Rose, McCallum, Kelly, Walsh, Shipley (O'Hare 57), Westbrooke (Bakayoko 57), Biamou

Subs: Wilson, Watson, Mason, Kastaneer, Hiwula

Ipswich Town: Norris; Donacien, Woolfenden, Wilson, Garbutt; Downes, Dozzell; Rowe (Edwards 76), Nolan, Judge; Keane.

Subs: Holy, Kenlock, Georgiou, Huws, Jackson, Norwood

Attendance: 2,878