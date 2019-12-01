Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 FA Cup draw with Coventry City

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Coventry City in the FA Cup this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Will Norris

Back in the starting XI in place of Holy and in the action early, making a good save to deny Max Biamou in the opening minutes of the game. Had the ball at his feet regularly and was able to move the ball well. Did really well to hold Zain Westbrooke's driven shot in the opening seconds of the second half and collected a couple of good high balls under real pressure, taking knocks in the process. Brilliant last-gasp save to deny Liam Kelly before seeing Callum O'Hare's late strike fly past him. 7

Janoi Donacien

Given some difficult early moments by youngster Sam McCallum but stood up to the challenge well, before being fortunate to get away with careless throw across his own box. Was caught out of position but got back excellently to block Biamou's shot. The going got a little tougher in the second period, as McCallum continued to threaten, with the defender not always positioned well to deal with it. He just about kept him at arms length, though, before Coventry did find their equaliser. 5

Luke Woolfenden

Dealt with what was thrown at him well in the first half, often being forced into taking a safety-first approach as he cleared balls long or into touch. That continued into the second, with the academy graduate performing well all the way through to Coventry's late leveller. Might think he could have done more for the equaliser as he couldn't quite get his foot on the ball. 7

James Wilson

Solid throughout but came on strong during the second half, getting his head and feet onto balls into the box time and time again as he made some vital clearances. 7

Luke Garbutt

A perhaps unexpected appearance in this game, in which Myles Kenlock will be disappointed not to start. Comfortable enough defensively and had a couple of decent forays forward in the first half, shooting wide once and whipping in a superb ball which Will Keane couldn't quite connect with. Did well to get back and clear Liam Kelly's shot off the line in the second but was the closest man to O'Hare when he fired home the late equaliser. 6

Flynn Downes

Given the captain's armband for the afternoon which, at the age of 20 years and 315 days, makes him the youngest player to have had that honour for the Blues. Took responsibility on the field and looked comfortable on the ball. Got up well to meet Will Keane's pull-back but dragged his shot wide towards the end of the first half. A good display. 7

Andre Dozzell

The youngster has performed well in the FA Cup so far this season, scoring against Lincoln in the first game and being one of the better performers in the replay. He did so again in this game, keeping the ball well and looking to change the pace of Ipswich attacks, but like his side he found things difficult when it came to the final third during the first half and again into the second. Continued to play nice balls without being able to find a killer pass. 6

Jon Nolan

The midfielder was given the role of playing closest to Will Keane but, at the ground where he opened his Ipswich scoring account against Birmingham a little more than a year ago, he was often found deeper trying to get on the ball. He did that well, though, especially in the second period when he was switched to a deeper midfield role where he could get on the ball and keep it well. 7

Alan Judge

The Irishman, whose late winner at Lincoln took Ipswich into this tie, started wide on the left and had some bright moments. None were brighter than his assist for Keane's goal as he dropped his shoulder and beat his man to deliver an excellent cross which his striker was able to turn home well. Had good energy throughout. 7

Danny Rowe

Hustled and bustled in the first half, dragging a shot wide, but came into the game more after finding himself in a central role during the early minutes of the second period. He started the move which led to Keane's goal, driving inside to free Judge, and had a couple of decent runs at the Coventry backline before being replaced. 6

Will Keane

Again asked to play up front alone, he showed some decent link play as he led the line well with little support, before being presented with his first real chance of the afternoon. Sadly he took too long and was crowded out as he found space to collect Donacien's ball over the top. Did well to get to the byline to cut the ball back for Downes to drag wide in the first half and then ghosted in superbly to put Ipswich ahead. He continued to lead the line, connecting more and more with his midfield before being replaced late on. 7

Gwion Edwards (for Rowe, 76)

Given the final 15 minutes on the right wing and was quickly into the action with a good cross which nearly found Keane. 5

Kayden Jackson (for Keane, 82)

On to try and stretch the Coventry defence late on. n/a