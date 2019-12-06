Matchday Live: Here we go again... it's Ipswich Town v Coventry City round two (and this time it's a league game)

Ipswich Town take on Coventry City this afternoon. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action this afternoon against Coventry City - kick-off 3pm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The two sides met a week ago in the FA Cup, with that game setting up a replay on Tuesday, but now the two promotion rivals meet in the league.

"No, none whatsoever," Paul Lambert said, when asked if last week's game impacts this.

"It's a different game. It's totally different, so we'll decide what we do.

"It's not great when you play somebody three times in 10 days. It's not great, but we try and know as much as we can before we play them.

"They're a good side and a good football side. It's a strange environment because it's not their ground and we have to go back up there again, and then we've got them on Tuesday again.

"Hopefully it'll be another good game and hopefully we get one step further."

Follow the game live with us with kick-off at 3pm