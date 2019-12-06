E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: Here we go again... it's Ipswich Town v Coventry City round two (and this time it's a league game)

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 December 2019

Ipswich Town take on Coventry City this afternoon. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town take on Coventry City this afternoon. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action this afternoon against Coventry City - kick-off 3pm.

The two sides met a week ago in the FA Cup, with that game setting up a replay on Tuesday, but now the two promotion rivals meet in the league.

"No, none whatsoever," Paul Lambert said, when asked if last week's game impacts this.

"It's a different game. It's totally different, so we'll decide what we do.

"It's not great when you play somebody three times in 10 days. It's not great, but we try and know as much as we can before we play them.

"They're a good side and a good football side. It's a strange environment because it's not their ground and we have to go back up there again, and then we've got them on Tuesday again.

"Hopefully it'll be another good game and hopefully we get one step further."

Follow the game live with us with kick-off at 3pm

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rapist is jailed for nine years

Btunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, who has been jailed for nine years for rape

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Why ticket rules were so strict at Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran performed in front of thousands at Chantry Park this summer Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

