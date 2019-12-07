Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 League One draw with Coventry City

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Coventry City in League One this afternoon. Andy Warren gives out his player ratings.

Rating scale: 10 - Unplayable; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Will Norris

Had very little to do during the opening half, other than being beaten to a clipped ball into the box by Callum O'Hare only for the forward's header to drop wide. In truth he had more of an impact in an offensive capacity, playing balls out from the back to begin attacks, than he needed to in his 'day job' of keeping the ball out of the net. That changed after the break, with the Wolves loanee extending himself excellently to keep Jordan Shipley's 25-yard effort out before being beaten by Max Biamou's low drive. Callum O'Hare's effort then thundered off his crossbar before he dashed out of his box to just about beat Zain Westbrooke to the ball. 6

Janoi Donacien

The right-back had a slight dip in form here a week ago, having consistently produced during his recent run in the side, but his performance went up a gear in this one. He was calm, composed and swept up danger when he needed to, particularly when balls were played in behind. There were a couple of nervy moments and one careless pass into the centre of the pitch which he was lucky to get away with, but on the whole this was a good display. 7

Luke Woolfenden

With captain Luke Chambers out with a neck problem, Woolfenden and Wilson resumed responsibility at the heart of the defence. As usual Woolfenden was calm and composed in possession, even when hurried, and was particularly strong when holding off challenges. Biamou got between the two Ipswich centre-backs for the Coventry equaliser and he looked to be Woolfenden's man. 6

James Wilson

The former Lincoln man and Woolfenden were relatively untroubled in the opening period but held their shape well, keeping Coventry attacks to a minimum. His second half included one crunching (but fair) challenge on the left byline as some solid defensive work. 6

Luke Garbutt

Thumped a shot wide from Judge's cross as he ghosted into the box, which the Everton loanee will look back at that and think he could have done better with, given how good we know his left foot is. Made one notable block and a couple of good recovery challenges as his attacking forays were limited by striker Amadou Bakayoko's move to the right flank. 6

Flynn Downes

Captain once again and showed a cool head throughout, playing peace-maker as Gwion Edwards and Sam McCallum got into it on the touchline. On the ball he was good, taking possession and giving it to Town's more creative players, while he got around the pitch throughout the entire 90 minutes. 7

Andre Dozzell

The way Ipswich played in the first half this game suited the young England international down to the ground and, while he didn't have possession overly often, when he did his passing was accurate, dynamic and often changed the pace of attacks. His form is returning week on week.7

Jon Nolan

Got back well to stop Amadou Bakayoko's early run into the box before, minutes later, throwing himself at Alan Judge's cross without being able to make a firm enough contact with his header. As Ipswich kept the ball on the floor and moved it excellently in the first half, Nolan was at the forefront of that as he produced neat touches and clever passes. 7

Gwion Edwards

Raced clear down the right to latch onto Nolan's pass and charged into the box, before scuffing his attempted shot as Alan Judge agonisingly failed to get on the end of it. After a couple of tame crosses the quality of his delivery improved significantly, so nearly creating openings for Will Keane. Booked for his part in sparking a brawl but continued to contribute, with one twinkle-toed moment freeing Judge to cross. Was replaced by Skuse. 6

Alan Judge

Fizzed in a great cross for Nolan in the early minutes and then agonisingly stuck out a leg but couldn't quite divert Edwards' cross home. Whipped in a good ball for Keane to head home before doing so again just a few minutes later, with the striker's headed effort hitting the post this time. Ended the first half holding the left wrist he broke on Ireland duty in the summer but was able to carry on before being replaced. 6

Will Keane

Last week's goalscorer was at it again, this time rising magnificently to head Judge's cross into the bottom corner. He then repeated the trick a few minutes later, jumping even higher but hitting the post. His only real opening in the second period saw him slip when looked to meet Judge's cross while he was screaming for the ball in the middle when Kayden Jackson shaped to cross. Beyond his chances his hold up play was good, particularly in the first half, as the Ipswich players executed the one-up-front gameplan well which allowed his neat touches to bring others into play. His influence lessened after the break, though. 7

Kayden Jackson (for Judge, 67)

On to try and stretch the Coventry defence and he did that, getting into the channels well and dragging defenders wide, but when the crucial moments came he was caught with his head down, delaying crosses into Keane in the box. 5

Cole Skuse (for Edwards, 67)

After leaving Wednesday's game at Peteroborough with a hip injury, he was on the bench from the start this afternoon but came on at the base of a midfield diamond once Lambert shuffled his pack. Put in one good block as Coventry looked to break through the middle of defence and then delivered a superb ball which Keane couldn't quite meet. 6

