Local non-league clash called off tomorrow after Covid-19 concerns

The game between Stow and Ely has been called off tomorrow Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Tomorrow’s Thurlow Nunn Premier Division clash between Stowmarket Town and Ely City has been called off.

Saturday's Stowmarket Town v. Ely City match has been postponed owing to Covid-19 issues at Ely City. — TNL (@ThurlowNunnL) October 2, 2020

Two members of Ely’s squad have shown Covid-19 symptoms and they have taken tests.

It’s not the first time a local football match has been called off because of Covid-19 concerns.

Last month the FA Cup extra preliminary round tie between Newmarket Town and Walsham-le-Willows was cancelled due to one of the away side’s players testing positive for Covid-19. Walsham had to forfeit the tie.

Following that, Bury Town were forced to cancel a scheduled pre-season friendly at home against Braintree Town as the Blues had came up against the infected player during a friendly against Walsham.

In a tweet, Stowmarket Town wished the Ely players in question best wishes and a quick recovery.

On Tuesday, Stowmarket Town’s clash at Woodbridge was called off after the referee was taken ill during the second half.