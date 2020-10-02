Local non-league clash called off tomorrow after Covid-19 concerns
PUBLISHED: 12:51 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 02 October 2020
Tomorrow’s Thurlow Nunn Premier Division clash between Stowmarket Town and Ely City has been called off.
Two members of Ely’s squad have shown Covid-19 symptoms and they have taken tests.
It’s not the first time a local football match has been called off because of Covid-19 concerns.
Last month the FA Cup extra preliminary round tie between Newmarket Town and Walsham-le-Willows was cancelled due to one of the away side’s players testing positive for Covid-19. Walsham had to forfeit the tie.
Following that, Bury Town were forced to cancel a scheduled pre-season friendly at home against Braintree Town as the Blues had came up against the infected player during a friendly against Walsham.
In a tweet, Stowmarket Town wished the Ely players in question best wishes and a quick recovery.
On Tuesday, Stowmarket Town’s clash at Woodbridge was called off after the referee was taken ill during the second half.
