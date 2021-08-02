E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Prestigious tennis tournament cancelled due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:08 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 01 May 2020

The 2020 edition of the Framlingham Tennis Tournament has been cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Picture: CLIVE LIDDIARD

The 2020 edition of the Framlingham Tennis Tournament has been cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Picture: CLIVE LIDDIARD

Clive Liddiard

A popular annual summer tennis tournament in Suffolk has seen its 2020 edition cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers of the Framlingham Tennis Tournament, due to be held in the first week of August, have announced the “almost unprecedented” move of scrapping the prestigious event, which dates back to 1883.

But the 2021 edition will be held at its spiritual home at ‘The Back’ at Framlingham College after the previous two tournaments at an alternative venue, chairman Jeremy Scowsill said.

He added: “It is with great regret that in the light of the current coronavirus pandemic that the committee, who have been in close contact with the Lawn Tennis Association and Framlingham College, have taken the almost unprecedented step of cancelling this year’s Framlingham Tennis Tournament.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus in Suffolk

“However, we are already looking forward to the 127th tournament, which will now commence on Monday, August 2 2021.

“This will be the year that we will be returning back to ‘The Back’.”

MORE: Suffolk’s Latitude festival cancelled due to coronavirus

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

6 new West End hits to stream - including Frankenstein and David Walliams’ Midnight Gang

Benedict Cumberbatch plays both the Monster and its creator Victor Frankenstein in the National Theatre's production currently available for home screening Photo: BBC/PA

Five more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex

People in masks walk through Ipswich town centre on market day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prestigious tennis tournament cancelled due to coronavirus

The 2020 edition of the Framlingham Tennis Tournament has been cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Picture: CLIVE LIDDIARD

Suffolk egg company’s ‘chicken run’ to cheer up customers

Mandy Fison who runs Elmsett Game Farm with husband Will in Great Cornard on one of her egg deliveries ths week. Picture: COURTESY OF JAMIE'S MEAT INN

‘It was an ill-judged comment’: Stately home apologises following Facebook post

Somerleyton Hall. Photo: Archant
Drive 24