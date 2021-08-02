Prestigious tennis tournament cancelled due to coronavirus

The 2020 edition of the Framlingham Tennis Tournament has been cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Picture: CLIVE LIDDIARD Clive Liddiard

A popular annual summer tennis tournament in Suffolk has seen its 2020 edition cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Organisers of the Framlingham Tennis Tournament, due to be held in the first week of August, have announced the “almost unprecedented” move of scrapping the prestigious event, which dates back to 1883.

But the 2021 edition will be held at its spiritual home at ‘The Back’ at Framlingham College after the previous two tournaments at an alternative venue, chairman Jeremy Scowsill said.

He added: “It is with great regret that in the light of the current coronavirus pandemic that the committee, who have been in close contact with the Lawn Tennis Association and Framlingham College, have taken the almost unprecedented step of cancelling this year’s Framlingham Tennis Tournament.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus in Suffolk

“However, we are already looking forward to the 127th tournament, which will now commence on Monday, August 2 2021.

“This will be the year that we will be returning back to ‘The Back’.”

MORE: Suffolk’s Latitude festival cancelled due to coronavirus