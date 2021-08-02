Prestigious tennis tournament cancelled due to coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 15:08 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 01 May 2020
Clive Liddiard
A popular annual summer tennis tournament in Suffolk has seen its 2020 edition cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Organisers of the Framlingham Tennis Tournament, due to be held in the first week of August, have announced the “almost unprecedented” move of scrapping the prestigious event, which dates back to 1883.
But the 2021 edition will be held at its spiritual home at ‘The Back’ at Framlingham College after the previous two tournaments at an alternative venue, chairman Jeremy Scowsill said.
He added: “It is with great regret that in the light of the current coronavirus pandemic that the committee, who have been in close contact with the Lawn Tennis Association and Framlingham College, have taken the almost unprecedented step of cancelling this year’s Framlingham Tennis Tournament.
“However, we are already looking forward to the 127th tournament, which will now commence on Monday, August 2 2021.
“This will be the year that we will be returning back to ‘The Back’.”
