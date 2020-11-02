Breaking

‘Massive rethink’ required if non-league Covid-19 suspension spills over into next year

Carlos Edwards brings the ball under control during Bury Town's 2-2 home draw against Romford on Saturday. It looks like being Bury's final game before non-league football below Step Two is suspended. Picture: NEIL DADY Archant

Football writer Carl Marston talks to Bury Town chairman Russell Ward and managers Mark Morsley (AFC Sudbury) and Rick Andrews (Stowmarket Town) about the expected halt to the non-league season

Bury Town striker Cemal Ramadan celebrates his first-half equaliser during a 2-2 home draw against Romford on Saturday, on the eve of new Covid-19 rules calling an anticipated halt to the season. Picture: NEIL DADY Bury Town striker Cemal Ramadan celebrates his first-half equaliser during a 2-2 home draw against Romford on Saturday, on the eve of new Covid-19 rules calling an anticipated halt to the season. Picture: NEIL DADY

Bury Town chairman Russell Ward believes that there will have to be a “massive rethink,” if the expected suspension of the non-league and grassroots season spills over into next year.

And that appears the likely scenario, with both AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley and Stowmarket Town boss Rick Andrews predicting January restarts, at the very earliest.

The new lockdown measures which come into force on Thursday, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, are set to involve all leagues from Step Two downwards calling a halt to their seasons over the next month.

The lockdown is at present set to end on Wednesday, December 2, but there is no guarantee that local non-league football will resume immediately after that date.

Bury Town chairman Russell Ward, who is facing up to the prospect of the season being halted for a month, at the very least Bury Town chairman Russell Ward, who is facing up to the prospect of the season being halted for a month, at the very least

“It looks like we will hear what is going to officially happen tomorrow, with regards the leagues,” explained Bury chairman Ward this morning.

“But we do expect the season to be suspended for the next four weeks, which will obviously be difficult for all clubs concerned.

“The indications are that we will able to furlough our players again, like last season, which is something, but basically we will have to shut down the club like during the previous lockdown.

AFC Sudbury manager, Mark Morsley, who fears the season might be suspended until the new year. Picture: PAUL VOLLER AFC Sudbury manager, Mark Morsley, who fears the season might be suspended until the new year. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

“The problem for us is that because of good runs in the FA Cup and the FA Trophy, we were supposed to be fitting in seven games over the next four weeks.

“There will be seven midweek dates available between the beginning of December and the end of the season, but obviously games being called off due to bad weather might come into play.

Stowmarket Town manager Rick Andrews (left) and his assistant Paul Musgrove. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS Stowmarket Town manager Rick Andrews (left) and his assistant Paul Musgrove. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

“We just hope that it is only a one-month suspension. I think the leagues could cope with that, but any longer and it becomes more difficult.

“Personally, we have had a very good start to the season at Bury. It was disappointing to exit the FA Cup (at the fourth qualifying round stage at Banbury United), but we earned some money out of that cup run.

“Now it’s back to the league. It is fortunate that the League Cup is not running this year, but it might also be wise for the Suffolk Premier Cup not to be played this season, to avoid too much fixture congestion. That might mean too many games to cram in.

“However, if the season ends up being halted for more than a month, and the suspension goes into the new year, then a massive rethink is needed.

“We certainly want to avoid messing up two seasons. We can’t have matches going on into the summer because clubs need to prepare their pitches for the following campaign, during the summer months,” added Ward.

AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley, whose side are riding high in third spot in Isthmian League North, fears that the season might not resume until the new year.

“I don’t see any other way but for our season to be suspended, because we won’t be playing matches behind closed doors with no supporters,” explained Morsley this morning.

“We have players under contracts, and we would be liable to pay them if we continued to play matches, so I assume our footballing staff will be furloughed again, like earlier in the year.

“I am not a fan of lockdowns, but I doubt whether this will be over in just one month.

“Just one month would be manageable. Most of our players would be able to keep themselves fit with their own training, and with a series of zoom meetings, so we could be up and running quite quickly after a couple of training sessions on our return.

“But I can’t see this being only a month,” added Morsley.

Likewise Andrews, the boss of Thurlow Nunn League Premier side Stowmarket Town, is anticipating a long lay-off.

“If supporters can’t come and watch, then matches won’t go ahead. It will be no different to when this first started, eight months ago,” said Andrews.

“The league have done well to get in so many games already, but I can’t see us getting back until January.

“The players won’t be able to train together during this period, so matches wouldn’t be able to start straight away after the four weeks. You’re perhaps looking at the weekend of December 12, as the best scenario, and then you are going into Christmas period.

“I am thinking January for a return, at the earliest” added Andrews, whose Stowmarket side have had to call off three matches due to a player testing positive for Covid-19, including tomorrow night’s fixture against Long Melford.

Some of Suffolk’s leading clubs are in action tomorrow evening, almost certainly for the last time until early December at the latest.

Basement dwellers Leiston entertain Kings Langley in the Southern League Premier Central, while joint leaders Needham Market are away at Peterborough Sports. Lowestoft Town are at home to Biggleswade Town in the same division.

Likewise, AFC Sudbury (at home to Heybridge Swifts) and Felixstowe & Walton United (away at Cambridge City) are scheduled to play their final games before the expected suspension on Wednesday evening, in the Isthmian League North.