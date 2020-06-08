EFL starts coronavirus testing in League One

The EFL has started Covid-19 testing in League One for the first time, as Oxford United become the first side in the division to return to training today.

A total of 135 players and staff at four League One clubs were tested at the back end of last week, with all returning negative results.

The news comes as Oxford, who currently sit third in the standings, return to training today having been included in the coronavirus testing.

Oxford players came out of furlough on Saturday before their planned return to training today.

“It will be great to be together as I think everyone has missed the atmosphere at the training ground,” boss Karl Robinson said.

“We are a long way off a full return, though. Monday will be done in small groups of five players, all respecting the guidelines and safely distanced from each other and the staff.”

The three other clubs involved in coronavirus testing have not been named. Portsmouth, Fleetwood and Peterborough United occupy the three other play-off spots behind Oxford.

Clubs will finally vote tomorrow as to how to end the season, with the most likely outcome being ending the campaign and playing a four-team play-offs behind closed doors.

A statement from the EFL said: “Following the first round of COVID-19 testing in League One, the EFL can confirm that 135 players and Club staff were tested from four League One Clubs over the course of Wednesday 3 June, Thursday 4 June, Friday 5 June and Saturday 6 June with zero individuals testing positive.”