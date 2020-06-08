E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

EFL starts coronavirus testing in League One

PUBLISHED: 11:24 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 08 June 2020

Four teams in League One have been tested for coronavirus ahead of Tuesday's crunch EFL meeting

Four teams in League One have been tested for coronavirus ahead of Tuesday's crunch EFL meeting

Archant

The EFL has started Covid-19 testing in League One for the first time, as Oxford United become the first side in the division to return to training today.

A total of 135 players and staff at four League One clubs were tested at the back end of last week, with all returning negative results.

MORE: ‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

The news comes as Oxford, who currently sit third in the standings, return to training today having been included in the coronavirus testing.

Oxford players came out of furlough on Saturday before their planned return to training today.

“It will be great to be together as I think everyone has missed the atmosphere at the training ground,” boss Karl Robinson said.

“We are a long way off a full return, though. Monday will be done in small groups of five players, all respecting the guidelines and safely distanced from each other and the staff.”

The three other clubs involved in coronavirus testing have not been named. Portsmouth, Fleetwood and Peterborough United occupy the three other play-off spots behind Oxford.

MORE: North Stander: Plenty of Ipswich fans haven’t been missing football... this is a moment of danger for the game

Clubs will finally vote tomorrow as to how to end the season, with the most likely outcome being ending the campaign and playing a four-team play-offs behind closed doors.

A statement from the EFL said: “Following the first round of COVID-19 testing in League One, the EFL can confirm that 135 players and Club staff were tested from four League One Clubs over the course of Wednesday 3 June, Thursday 4 June, Friday 5 June and Saturday 6 June with zero individuals testing positive.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, both want to finish the season on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Revealed – Google data shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Shoppers could be enticed back to Ipswich town centre after lockdown as non-essential retailers open later this month Picture: ARCHANT

Woman freed from overturned car after crash on rural road

A woman was freed from her car which had overturned in a field in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, both want to finish the season on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Revealed – Google data shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Shoppers could be enticed back to Ipswich town centre after lockdown as non-essential retailers open later this month Picture: ARCHANT

Woman freed from overturned car after crash on rural road

A woman was freed from her car which had overturned in a field in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New website launched to thank Suffolk’s workers after ‘clap for carers’ ends

A new website has been launched to encourage people to say thank you to Suffolk's keyworkers during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Second racist attack in space of a month reported in Lowestoft

Fen Park, in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

EFL starts coronavirus testing in League One

Four teams in League One have been tested for coronavirus ahead of Tuesday's crunch EFL meeting

Tell us: Would you send your children to summer school?

Would you send your child to summer school in Suffolk to help them catch up on work missed as a result of coronavirus? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24