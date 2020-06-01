“It’s that ability to get fans off their seats they share’ - Crane backed to have the same impact at Town as Lankester

New signing Ross Crane, right, has been backed to have a similar impact at Ipswich Town as Jack Lankester, left, has. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

New Ipswich Town signing Ross Crane can have the same impact at the Blues as Jack Lankester, according to the man who managed them both in Suffok non-league.

Ross Crane has signed for Ipswich Town on a two-year contract. Picture: ITFC/Neil Dady Ross Crane has signed for Ipswich Town on a two-year contract. Picture: ITFC/Neil Dady

Bury Town boss Ben Chenery said left-winger Crane, 17, who was a first team regular at Ram Meadow last season, is very similar in terms of talent to Lankester, who broke into the Town first team after a spell on loan in West Suffolk in the 2017/18 campaign.

“I think they’re very comparable,” said Chenery. “When Jack came into the Bury team he came with Brett McGavin, and those two players would stand out. Jack had talent in abundance, and Ross is the same.

Ross Crane fires in a cracking goal for Bury Town last season Picture: NEIL DADY Ross Crane fires in a cracking goal for Bury Town last season Picture: NEIL DADY

“We’ve got some really talented players, but he’s really stood out. In terms of personality they’re quite different - Ross is quite quiet while Jack is a big character – but they’re similar as players, both left footed and very talented, very similar ability-wise – it’s like watching history repeat itself.

“It’s that ability to get fans off their seats they share.”

Bury Town boss Ben Chenery. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Bury Town boss Ben Chenery. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Of Crane, who signed a two-year pro deal at Portman Road last week, Chenery added: “The first thing is that he’s 17, but he’s got the body of a man - his dad must be about 6ft 5ins, so he’s going to be a big lad.

“He’s very humble, has his feet on the ground, listens well, and has a great left foot, which is a massive plus as it gives you a great balance in a team. On top of that, he’s very powerful when he goes through the gears.

“Playing for us in the first team I’ve really pushed him, and he’s stepped up to the mark on every occasion. Playing men’s football has been a major plus for him, and I’m confident he can step up again at the next level - we’ll really miss him.”

Jack Lankester broke into the Town first team after a spell at Bury Town Picture: STEVE WALLER Jack Lankester broke into the Town first team after a spell at Bury Town Picture: STEVE WALLER

Chenery said Crane played on the left of a diamond for Bury, and can play full-back too - but it’s wide on the left that he’ll really shine for Town.

“I think out wide on the left will be his best position in the pro game,” Chenery explained. “He can really power past people, ride tackles and his delivery is good.

“Obviously at Ipswich there’s a lot of very good players, so it will take him time, but to play 30-plus games at Step 4 as a teenager is quite an achievement – I’d love him to get an opportunity, and I think he can take it.

“He’s a really solid young man, and a very good player.”