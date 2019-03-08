Crane Sports seal SIL Senior Division title

Mo Fike was on target as Crane Sports clinched the SIL Senior Division title. Picture: PAUL LEECH Archant

Crane Sports clinched the SIL Senior Division title with two games left to play with a 4-1 home win over Wenhaston.

Teon Leggett, Danny Thrower, Mark Van Oene and Mo Fike got the goals for Cranes, who were able to seal the title as defending champs Achilles dropped points in a 0-0 draw at Benhall St Mary.

Henley Athletic moved past Achilles into second spot with a 3-1 win at Bramford United, Byron Tejano firing them into the lead ten minutes into the second half.

Bramford levelled straight away, Shaneil Clarke turning and netting well.

But Athletic would not be denied, and sealed the points through Clark Bruce and Jamie Cowan.

Elsewhere, Bourne Vale were undone 2-1 at home by Westerfield United.

The visitors jumped into an early 2-0 lead after just ten minutes, with Isaac Keinzley netting from the spot and a miscued backpass allowing George Watson to pounce.

Lee Wilcox got a late consolation for the home side with just one minute left, but they couldn't get any closer.

Meanwhile, Coplestonians secured a top six spot with a 4-1 win at Leiston St Margarets.

They had to come from a goal behind when Toby Jackson headed home a Tane Backhouse corner to put the Saints 1-0 up. Cops responded and applied pressure towards the end of the first half and Virgilio Leitao headed home an equaliser from Jack Dawson's corner.

After the break it was Cops who took control and they quickly took the lead when a James Abbott cross found Jack Dawson who set up Charlie King to fire home.

Dawson and Jamie Eaton-Collins grabbed further goals to seal the points for Cops.

Other result: Claydon 2 East Bergholt United 1.