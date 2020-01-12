SIL REVIEW: Cranes back to winning ways, Henley joy, Bergholt upto fourth.... And positives for Trimley.....

SIL review of the weekend PA Wire/PA Images

Review of the weekend's action in the SIL senior division

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Henley 2 Cops 1

A hard-fought game in difficult, windy conditions saw Henley deservedly take the points with a 2-1 victory over visitors Coplestonians.

Cops started brightly, but Henley's press saw them take control of the opening half, especially in midfield where their effort and teamwork won the battle. Willcox came closest for Cops firing a free kick narrowly over Beal's bar, whilst at the other end, Bruce and White were denied. Henley took the lead after 42 minutes, Bruce's fine ball picking out Cowan at the back post, he took a touch and lashed home past Houchill.

Early in the second half Henley were awarded a free kick out wide left, as soon as Bruce struck the ball. referee Morris-Sanders blew his whistle and pointed at the spot, Fowler having been adjudged to have pulled Golding's shirt. Bruce made no mistake.

Cops bought on sub Smith whose pace and trickery had an instant impact, racing onto Willcox's ball to poke it past the oncoming Beal for 2-1.

Westerfield 1 Cranes 4

Cranes got back to winning ways at the top of the table after two draws, with victory at basement side Westerfield.

The visitors took the lead when a free kick from Leggett was missed by everyone to end up in the net. Blades doubled the lead when he latched onto a through ball to finish well.

Oxbrow fired over and then Prime set up Fike whose effort was off target.

Blades scored for Cranes following a defensive error and Cranes finished the half well on top.

Immediately after the restart a free kick from Leggett floated in just under the bar, before Swift was brought down with Taylor pulling a goal back from the spot.

Taylor volleyed narrowly wide as Westerfield rallied, Swift set up Taylor who somehow scooped the ball over from six yards with the goal gaping.

Cranes were awarded a late penalty but Blades fired wide.

You may also want to watch:

Trimley 1 East Bergholt 2

Trimley's three-game unbeaten run came to an end with the typical footballing cliche that this was a game of two halves.

Trimley found themselves 2-0 down at the break, having struggled throughout with their passing against a deceiving wind. A change of formation and tactics and the introduction of debutant Evan Bolt produced a much better commanding performance and East Bergholt had to defend for most of the second half although they did counter attack dangerously on a couple of occassions.

Trimley's goal from Ryan Chidlow with 15 minutes left to play led to an exciting finish with Driver hitting the post Chidlow's lob being cleared off the line and another shot skimming the crossbar, but the equaliser wouldn't come.

A good win for Bergholt who move up to fourth in the table, and plenty of positives for Trimley's very youthful looking team.

Benhall 1 Capel Plough 2

A goal in the second minute from Josh Buckles and a second goal after 20 minutes from Gary Collins put the visitors in control. The home side pulled one back after thirty five minutes but there were no more goals after a close game with little to choose between the teams.

Other results: Bildeston 2 Haughley 6, Bourne Vale 4 Achilles 2, Old Newton 1 Claydon 1.

TOP SIX

Cranes 15 41

Henley 15 33

Haughley 14 29

East Bergholt 15 26

Old Newton 12 25

Claydon 15 25