SIL Senior review: Thrower bags a hat-trick as Crane Sports go eight points clear at top, while Grundisburgh are relegated

Mo Fike was on target as Crane Sports went eight points clear at the top of the SIL Senior Division with a 6-0 win at Westerfield United.

Crane Sports went eight points clear atop the SIL Senior Division with a 6-0 thumping of Westerfield United, Danny Thrower bagging a hat-trick.

Teon Leggett, Mo Fike and James Blades netted the others for Cranes, who now boast a league-best goal difference of plus 59.

Defending champions Achilles can catch and overtake them if they win all three of their games in hand – and they were busy winning through to the Suffolk Senior Cup final with a 5-4 triumph on penalties after a 0-0 draw with second-placed Henley Athletic on Friday night.

Danny Crump was the hero, saving the deciding penalty to send Achilles into the final against Cornard.

When they return to league matters, Henley are still in second spot because of their superior goal difference (plus 57 compared to Achilles’ plus 41), but have played two games more than the reigning champs, and just a game less than leaders Cranes.

Back in the SIL, Grundisburgh were relegated after 38 years in the top league after losing 2-1 at home to the side just above them, Bramford United - who secured their Senior Division status with the win.

Josh Cook put Grundisburgh ahead after 59 minutes, but Kieran Mandley levelled a minute later and Michael Velzian sent the home side down with ten minutes left.

Elsewhere, Coplestonians and Benhall St Mary shared the points in a 2-2 draw at Cops. Hotshot Chris Sillett opened the scoring for the Badgers five minutes before the break, heading home Tom Winter’s corner.

But a quickfire brace from Jordan Godbold, on 64 and 67 minutes, put Cops in the driving seat. The Badgers weren’t to be denied though, and just three minutes later, Chris Wright headed home the leveller. Cops are now seventh in the table, a place and a point above Benhall.

Capel Plough were beaten 3-1 at home by East Bergholt United, who moved above them in the league for the first time this season.

Kyle Jay and a brace from Ben Yates in the first half put Bergholt on the way to victory, and Plough could only respond with a late Dan Page consolation. Bergholt stopper Sam Colver also saved a Danny Garrard spot kick.

Other scores: Haughley United 1 Claydon 1.