Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

SIL round-up: Crane Sports go top with win over Grundisburgh

10 February, 2019 - 11:46
Nathan Woolard grabbed a brace for Cranes as they went top of the SIL Senior Division. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Nathan Woolard grabbed a brace for Cranes as they went top of the SIL Senior Division. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Archant

Crane Sports went top of the SIL Senior Division, albeit having played three games more than Achilles, after a powerful first half blew Grundisburgh away in a 3-0 win.

A great move and finish after just two minutes saw Danny Thrower cushion a ball out to Teon Leggett just inside the box, and his first time cross was swept home by Nathan Woolard.

Woolard made it 2-0 on 23 minutes, from an excellent Thrower pass, and James Blades got Cranes’ third with a header from another Leggett cross.

Elsewhere, Capel Plough crashed to their worst loss of the season, 5-0 at home to Claydon.

A neat passing move ended with Danny Knock slotting the ball home after 18 minutes before the speed of Stephen Cole took him clear of the home defence to find the net and put the visitors two goals in front midway through the half.

The Ploughmen pushed forward after the break looking to get back in the game but found the visitors defence hard to break down with skipper Simon Crane having an outstanding match.

Glyn Dixon saved shots from Read and Bigmore before Knock converted a Cole cross for number three and Kieran Driver scored from another cross.

Then, with the home side caught upfield, Knock completed a well-taken hat-trick to make it a miserable day for the home side.

Meanwhile, defending SIL champions Achilles were in Suffolk Senior Cup quarter-final action, beating Westerfield United 2-0.

Connor Field fired Achilles ahead in first half stoppage time from a free kick from the edge of the area and a great strike from Gavin Van Oene sealed Achilles’ win in a game that never scaled the heights, with a strong wind making life difficult for both sides.

Also in the cup, Henley Athletic reached the last four for the first time ever with a 2-1 win at Bourne Vale United.

Jamie Cowan and Josh Caraccio put them 2-0 up, before Matthew Oxbrow pulled a goal back for Vale, but they couldn’t get themselves back on level terms.

Other SIL results: Bramford United 0 Haughley United 6, Trimley Red Devils 1 Wenhaston United 0.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Leiston family beg missing Leon Clark to return home

Leon Clark has been missing from Leiston since Monday February 4. Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Body found after Leiston fire identified as missing man Leon Clark

Leon Clark, aged 20. of Leiston, was reported missing on Thursday by his distraught family Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Nervy Farke ready for derby duel

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police search for Norwich man missing for three days

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Veterans join forces to combat PTSD by restoring 1960s tank

From left to right: Paul Werden-Hutchinson, Brian Munro, Dave Taylor, Dusty Duddridge, Thomas Young and Duncan Mansfield with the Chieftan tank they are restoring at Raydon Airfield Picture: Neil Didsbury

Furniture shop’s new store draws people from Hertfordshire, Kent and beyond

Tom and Jonathan Carter who run the store Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

SIL round-up: Crane Sports go top with win over Grundisburgh

Nathan Woolard grabbed a brace for Cranes as they went top of the SIL Senior Division. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Carl Marston’s Colchester United Talking Points: U’s have what it takes to win promotion

Abo Eisa has his legs taken from underneath him by Cheltenham Town's Ben Tozer during the 3-0 win yesterday. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘If Ipswich win 6-0 I’ll probably cry’ – Excited fans brave rain for Carrow Road clash

Paul Snelling and Pete Lynham say they will take a flukey 1-0 win for Ipswich in the East Anglian Derby this afternoon Picture: SUZANNE DAY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists