SIL round-up: Crane Sports go top with win over Grundisburgh

Nathan Woolard grabbed a brace for Cranes as they went top of the SIL Senior Division. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Crane Sports went top of the SIL Senior Division, albeit having played three games more than Achilles, after a powerful first half blew Grundisburgh away in a 3-0 win.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A great move and finish after just two minutes saw Danny Thrower cushion a ball out to Teon Leggett just inside the box, and his first time cross was swept home by Nathan Woolard.

Woolard made it 2-0 on 23 minutes, from an excellent Thrower pass, and James Blades got Cranes’ third with a header from another Leggett cross.

Elsewhere, Capel Plough crashed to their worst loss of the season, 5-0 at home to Claydon.

A neat passing move ended with Danny Knock slotting the ball home after 18 minutes before the speed of Stephen Cole took him clear of the home defence to find the net and put the visitors two goals in front midway through the half.

The Ploughmen pushed forward after the break looking to get back in the game but found the visitors defence hard to break down with skipper Simon Crane having an outstanding match.

Glyn Dixon saved shots from Read and Bigmore before Knock converted a Cole cross for number three and Kieran Driver scored from another cross.

Then, with the home side caught upfield, Knock completed a well-taken hat-trick to make it a miserable day for the home side.

Meanwhile, defending SIL champions Achilles were in Suffolk Senior Cup quarter-final action, beating Westerfield United 2-0.

Connor Field fired Achilles ahead in first half stoppage time from a free kick from the edge of the area and a great strike from Gavin Van Oene sealed Achilles’ win in a game that never scaled the heights, with a strong wind making life difficult for both sides.

Also in the cup, Henley Athletic reached the last four for the first time ever with a 2-1 win at Bourne Vale United.

Jamie Cowan and Josh Caraccio put them 2-0 up, before Matthew Oxbrow pulled a goal back for Vale, but they couldn’t get themselves back on level terms.

Other SIL results: Bramford United 0 Haughley United 6, Trimley Red Devils 1 Wenhaston United 0.