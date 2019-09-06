E-edition Read the EADT online edition
SIL preview: Cranes look to stay top as Achilles look to bounce back!

06 September, 2019 - 06:00
SIL preview

SIL preview

PA Wire/PA Images

It's three out of three for Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division champions CRANE SPORTS and they head into this weekend's clash at home to CLAYDON in good heart.

The Ipswich-based team are yet to face defeat and Claydon, who have only played one league game, will know they face a tough test.

However, Kenny Kennedy's team did well last season although they only have one point on the board after a draw with Capel Plough.

HENLEY are up to second and are one of many teams who have yet to suffer a league defeat.

This weekend they entertain new boys BILDESTON RANGERS who were on the end of a 0-5 defeat to Cranes last weekend.

Not that Rangers should be concerned after a fine opening day win over CAPEL PLOUGH.

They have shown they can hold their own at this level.

Meanwhile, Plough have not won a game yet, but have earned two draws against fancied sides, ACHILLES and Claydon.

The A's will want to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to new-boys Old Newton last week.

They entertain BOURNE VALE, who picked up their first points of the campaign - in an impressive 3-0 win over East Bergholt.

OLD NEWTON, meanwhile, will be hugely buoyed by that win and will fancy their chances over at EAST BERGHOLT who, like Claydon, are a team who have played just one league game this season.

CAPEL PLOUGH entertain LEISTON ST MARGARETS, both teams will look to take at least a point from this game, while TRIMLEY RED DEVILS will have their work cut out to keep COPLESTONIANS - now up to third - quiet. The Ipswich-based side having made a solid start to the campaign.

WESTERFIELD are currently propping up the division and have lost their opening two clashes, including an exciting 3-4 defeat to HAUGHLEY UNITED last weekend.

Not that the Swans saw it as 'exciting. Haughley are in Suffolk Senior Cup action away at Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves, who enjoyed a good cup run last season.

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

‘He went on loan to Ipswich... I was laughing my head off’ - Keane attacks Walters’ lack of medals and mocks emotional interview

Former Ipswich boss Roy Keane has launched an attack on ex-striker Jon Walters. Picture: PA/WALTERS

