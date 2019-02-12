Partly Cloudy

SIL review: Cranes stay top as Achilles win bad tempered clash at Capel

PUBLISHED: 16:13 24 February 2019

Weekend action from the SIL

Weekend action from the SIL

PA Wire/PA Images

A look back of some of Saturday’s SIL Senior Division clashes

Cranes 2 Cops 1

After an impressive first half performance Crane Sports were relieved to secure the points and top spot in the table after Cops fought back after the break.

Daniel Thrower had the first shot on goal but it was easily gathered by Cops keeper John Houchill.

James Blades made a good run and his persistence resulted in the opening goal as his challenge resulted in the ball looping off a Cops defender over Houchill and into the net.

Liam Jennings extended the Crane lead when he headed home a Jon Ince corner. Cops at last threatened but Jordan Godbold could not capitalise on an error by Jack Foster and lifted the ball wide.

Houchill saved again just before the break from a Thrower free kick.

After the break it was Cops who gradually worked their way into the game.

The introduction of Jamie Eaton Collins saw the striker’s shot deflected for a corner which almost resulted in a goal as Charlie King’s effort went the wrong side of the post.

Josh Smith had a shot well blocked before George Baldry’s corner was headed home by Tom Fowler to give Cops some hope but it wasn’t to be.

Capel 1 Achilles 2

Despite playing the second half with ten men it was the visitors who went home with the points after a bad tempered scrappy game which saw referee Flaherty caution several players.

Tynan saved an early effort from Gavin Van Oene before Coote put the visitors in front after ten minutes with a powerful shot from the edge of the area.

Rymer, who had already been cautioned, was lucky to stay on the field after a late tackle which saw Grimwood go off injured with Coote being sent off for an off the ball incident just before the break.

Achilles then went two goals in front after Buxton converted a cross from Field after 55 minutes.

Webb slotted home a Middlebrook free kick to pull a goal back with 20 minutes remaining before Crump made a brilliant save to keep out a low shot from Smith.

Henley 5 Westerfield 1

Henley ran out 5-1 winners in a tough match against Westerfield Utd, in a game where the scoreline didn’t reflect the competiveness.

Westerfield were intent on applying the pressure but Henley kept to their gameplan and took a lead after 15 minutes, a break down the left and a combination of passes between Bruce and Cowan saw Caraccio score from close range for 1-0. 2 minutes later it was 2-0, a fine ball in from Bruce saw a scramble in the goalmouth, Beal pushed away but Cowan got the ball back in for Caraccio to head home from close range.

10 minutes in the second half Westerfield were back in the game, a long ball headed on to Evans who rounded Jones to finish well for 2-1.

Then came the talking point of the game, Storey harshly adjudged to have been fouled in the box and Bruce smashing the penalty home for 3-1.

Westerfield heads dropped and Henley were ruthless, with seven minutes left Golding fed Cowan, his first effort coming back off the post, but he made no mistake the second time for 4-1. With minutes remaining it was 5-1, Golding breaking down thr right, his low cross dummied by Francis and slammed home by Cowan.

Other scores: Bourne Vale 1 Benhall 1, Bramford 0 East Bergholt 4, Leiston St M 2 Wenhaston 0, Trimley 2 Claydon 1.

