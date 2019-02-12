Partly Cloudy

SIL round-up: Cranes stay top with thumping of Grundisburgh

PUBLISHED: 16:34 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 17 February 2019

Mo Fike bagged a hat-trick for top-of-the-table Cranes in their 7-1 win over Grundisburgh

Archant

Crane Sports stayed top of the SIL Senior Division with a 7-1 hammering of rock-bottom Grundisburgh on the road.

Danny Thrower and Teon Leggett both grabbed braces for Cranes, while Mo Fike bagged a hat-trick. Alfie Matthews got the consolation for Grundisburgh.

Bourne Vale United are in second, two points behind Cranes but having played a game more, after a 3-2 win over Capel Plough at home.

Tye Webb scored two for Vale, with Ryan Jacobs adding the third, while Joe Bigmore and Nick Middlebrook got the goals for the Ploughmen.

In the game of the day, defending champions Achilles hosted high-flying Henley Athletic - and were comprehensively beaten 3-0.

With the game at 0-0 at the break, Henley shifted gears in the second half, with Bruce netting a bace and Cowan another. The result leaves Henley third, three points behind Cranes but with a game in hand.

Achilles remain in a fairly strong position in fourth, five points from the summit but with three games in hand on the leaders.

In a mid-table battle Coplestonians beat Claydon 4-2, racing to a 3-0 lead through Perrie Soanes, Yani Duka and Jordan Godbold.

Logan Webb and Stephen Cole got two back for Claydon in a minute and it was game on – but Soanes made the points safe for Cops with his second 11 minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Westerfield United hosted Bramford United in a match which finished 1-1.

Nick Woolnough gave the home side the lead with 16 minutes to go, but Josh Lylees saved a point for Bramford after 88 minutes.

Other results: Benhall St Mary 1 Trimley Red Devils 2, East Bergholt United 5 Wenhaston United 0, Haughley United 2 Leiston St Margarets 2.

