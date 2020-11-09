Matchday Live: Young Town looking to progress in Papa John’s Trophy at Crawley

Ipswich Town are in Papa John's Trophy action this evening. Picture: EFL Archant

Ipswich Town are in Papa John’s Trophy action at Crawley Town this evening. Kick-off 7pm

Here we go, then. It’s time for the deciding game in Group J of this season’s EFL Trophy and Town’s first match under the Papa John’s sponsorship.

Following defeat to Arsenal’s kids and victory over Gillingham, tonight’s equation is pretty simple for the Blues if they want to progress. Better the Gills’ result.

The two sides are locked on three points, three behind Arsenal, but Town are ahead of their League One rivals by two goals so, should Ipswich better their result, they’ll be through.

The picture will be even more clear when Town take to the field, given the Gillingham v Arsenal game kicks off at 5pm.

So if Arsenal win again and keep a perfect record, Town could still lose to Crawley by one goal and make it through to the knockout phase.

But the best route through to the next round is victory.