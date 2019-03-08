'They should get their P45... they've missed out on the best right-back in the league' - Crewe boss on Ipswich's move for Vincent-Young

Crewe Alexandra manager David Artell believes Ipswich Town have 'missed out on the best right-back in League Two' as they prepare to complete a move for Colchester's Kane Vincent-Young.

The 23-year-old is at Playford Road and could complete his move later today, for what is understood to be a fee of £500,000.

But Artell believes there was a better option available in the fourth-tier in the form of his own right-back, in the form of 23-year-old Perry Ng.

"I've seen this morning that Ipswich have bid half-a-million quid for Kane Vincent-Young at Colchester," Artell told Cheshire Live.

"So whoever is doing Ipswich's recruitment they should give him his P45, because he's missed out on the best right back in the league.

"Whether it's just because it is down the road and there's press and hype from the local media I don't know, but I'm delighted they've gone for him because they've missed out on the best right back in League Two."

Artell then added: "It's not just one though, I can think of four or five (Crewe players) off the top of my head that are ready and primed and can quite easily go on."

There's no suggestion the Blues ever showed an interest in Ng.

On Vincent-Young, who Lambert insists will not be available to face Peterborough tomorrow, the Town boss said: "He's young, athletic, strong and has played a lot of games after having a good upbringing at Tottenham.

"If it does happen then we've got a really good player."