'They should get their P45... they've missed out on the best right-back in the league' - Crewe boss on Ipswich's move for Vincent-Young

PUBLISHED: 12:56 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 16 August 2019

Crewe manager David Artell says Perry Ng (inset) is a better right-back than incoming Town defender Kane Vincent-Young. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Crewe Alexandra manager David Artell believes Ipswich Town have 'missed out on the best right-back in League Two' as they prepare to complete a move for Colchester's Kane Vincent-Young.

Kane Vincent-Young is fouled during the first half against Exeter City Picture PagepixKane Vincent-Young is fouled during the first half against Exeter City Picture Pagepix

The 23-year-old is at Playford Road and could complete his move later today, for what is understood to be a fee of £500,000.

But Artell believes there was a better option available in the fourth-tier in the form of his own right-back, in the form of 23-year-old Perry Ng.

"I've seen this morning that Ipswich have bid half-a-million quid for Kane Vincent-Young at Colchester," Artell told Cheshire Live.

"So whoever is doing Ipswich's recruitment they should give him his P45, because he's missed out on the best right back in the league.

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring Colchester's fourth against Forest Green Rovers Picture PagepixKane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring Colchester's fourth against Forest Green Rovers Picture Pagepix

MORE: 'We have to protect him from himself' - Lambert to tread carefully with Huws

"Whether it's just because it is down the road and there's press and hype from the local media I don't know, but I'm delighted they've gone for him because they've missed out on the best right back in League Two."

Artell then added: "It's not just one though, I can think of four or five (Crewe players) off the top of my head that are ready and primed and can quite easily go on."

MORE: 'I need more... There are a few positions we're not strong enough' - Lambert targets left-winger and striker

There's no suggestion the Blues ever showed an interest in Ng.

On Vincent-Young, who Lambert insists will not be available to face Peterborough tomorrow, the Town boss said: "He's young, athletic, strong and has played a lot of games after having a good upbringing at Tottenham.

"If it does happen then we've got a really good player."

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

