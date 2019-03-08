Coveted teenager Dylan Crowe signs professional deal with Ipswich Town

Dylan Crowe, pictured during Town's U23s win at Lowestoft Town on Wednesday night. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

Teenager Dylan Crowe has put pen-to-paper on a three-year professional contract at Ipswich Town to end months of speculation about his future.

The 18-year-old - who can play right-back or right-midfield - has been part of Town's academy since the age of 12.

Capped by England from U15 to U18 level, he has been linked to a number of big clubs in recent months, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Celtic, Brighton and Huddersfield, as well as Benfica, RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach.

A move abroad would have left the Blues receiving nothing in compensation.

Injuries hampered his progress last season as he played sporadically for the club's successful U23 and U18 sides.

He went away at the end of that campaign facing an uncertain future given his two-year scholarship had expired. However, he has now signed until 2022, with Town also holding the option to extend that deal by a further year.

He came on as a half-time substitute when Town's U23s won at Lowestoft on Wednesday night. It remains to be seen if first team boss Paul Lambert takes a look at the youngster in tomorrow's final warm-up game at Cambridge United.