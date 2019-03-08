Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Whitton boss Shane Coldron says last few games could prove vital in summer signngs

PUBLISHED: 11:31 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 11 April 2019

Thurlow Nunn Premier Division preview

Thurlow Nunn Premier Division preview

PA Archive/PA Images

Whitton United boss Shane Coldron is looking for his side to finish the season on a positive note, writes Mike Bacon.

It’s been a good campaign for the Greens on their return to the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, last time out they defeated Stowmarket Town 2-0.

This weekend they entertain Newmarket, before two stiff tests against Woodbridge Town and champions Histon.

“Following our excellent home win against Stowmarket we have had the fortune to have a week off prior to preparing for this week’s home game with Newmarket,” Coldron said.

“Having secured our Premier status and with only four games to play, it is critical we end the season on a positive note

“Newmarket beat us narrowly 2-1 in the reverse fixture and had a good win midweek over Stow. They will be looking for a top-10 finish, but we are in good form too.

“I’m looking forward to a busy summer ahead where I shall be looking to strengthen our squad with some experience. These final games could prove pivotal in my negotiations.”

Two defeats in their last three league games for Stowmarket has left the way open for Woodbridge and Godmanchester to fight for runners-up spot.

Goddy entertain Norwich United this weekend and have three of their final four games at home, while Woodbridge play Framlingham at Notcutts Park Friday night, before also having two of their last three games left at home.

LISTEN: To one of 22 Non-League podcasts

Meanwhile at the bottom, Framlingham look set to take one of the relegation spots, while the battle for the other one continues to be up for grabs.

Long Melford (30 pts) have a League Cup final to look forward to, but are currently second bottom with a game in hand on Ely City (32pts) just above them.

Melford entertain Kirkley & Pakefield at Stoneylands this weekend, while Ely have no game, so the Villagers could get out of the relegation zone with victory.

Great Yarmouth, also on 32 points, travel to FC Clacton. The Bloaters and Melford meet next week in what is a crucial clash.

Brantham, unbeaten in four, entertain Walsham, while Stowmarket are at home to Haverhill Rovers.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Police swoop on Cavendish near Sudbury

A stretch of Water Lane in Cavendish was blocked by police, according to witnesses Picure: GOOGLEMAPS

Debenhams has gone into administration – what is the future for stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester?

Debenhams has entered administration.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Police swoop on Cavendish near Sudbury

A stretch of Water Lane in Cavendish was blocked by police, according to witnesses Picure: GOOGLEMAPS

Debenhams has gone into administration – what is the future for stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester?

Debenhams has entered administration.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Arrest after man with knife seen acting erratically during police swoop on Cavendish

A man believed to be have been acting erratically has been released under investigation by Suffolk police. Picture: ARCHANT

What interests did your MP declare over the last year?

Dr Therese Coffey has accepted visits to the Grand Nation, Royal Ascot and the BAFTAs. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I’ve got to 94 and I’ve had one day of fame’ care home fulfils residents life long dream

Nora Velzian Burt with granddaughter Sharon, great-granddaughters Beth and Ellie and great-great-grandson Ezra. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Larger-than-life Suffolk inventor Rex Garrod a ‘true genius’

Rex Garrod, star of Robot Wars, with one of his creations in 2002 Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Life according to Fleabag: our favourite quotes from the brilliant second season CONTAINS SPOILERS

Martin (BRETT GELMAN), Godmother/Stepmother (OLIVIA COLMAN), The Priest (ANDREW SCOTT), Fleabag (PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE) - (C) Two Brothers - Photographer: Kevin Baker
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists