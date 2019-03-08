Whitton boss Shane Coldron says last few games could prove vital in summer signngs

Whitton United boss Shane Coldron is looking for his side to finish the season on a positive note, writes Mike Bacon.

It’s been a good campaign for the Greens on their return to the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, last time out they defeated Stowmarket Town 2-0.

This weekend they entertain Newmarket, before two stiff tests against Woodbridge Town and champions Histon.

“Following our excellent home win against Stowmarket we have had the fortune to have a week off prior to preparing for this week’s home game with Newmarket,” Coldron said.

“Having secured our Premier status and with only four games to play, it is critical we end the season on a positive note

“Newmarket beat us narrowly 2-1 in the reverse fixture and had a good win midweek over Stow. They will be looking for a top-10 finish, but we are in good form too.

“I’m looking forward to a busy summer ahead where I shall be looking to strengthen our squad with some experience. These final games could prove pivotal in my negotiations.”

Two defeats in their last three league games for Stowmarket has left the way open for Woodbridge and Godmanchester to fight for runners-up spot.

Goddy entertain Norwich United this weekend and have three of their final four games at home, while Woodbridge play Framlingham at Notcutts Park Friday night, before also having two of their last three games left at home.

Meanwhile at the bottom, Framlingham look set to take one of the relegation spots, while the battle for the other one continues to be up for grabs.

Long Melford (30 pts) have a League Cup final to look forward to, but are currently second bottom with a game in hand on Ely City (32pts) just above them.

Melford entertain Kirkley & Pakefield at Stoneylands this weekend, while Ely have no game, so the Villagers could get out of the relegation zone with victory.

Great Yarmouth, also on 32 points, travel to FC Clacton. The Bloaters and Melford meet next week in what is a crucial clash.

Brantham, unbeaten in four, entertain Walsham, while Stowmarket are at home to Haverhill Rovers.